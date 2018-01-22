Franklin Regional girls basketball outlasted by Armstrong

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Armstrong girls basketball coach Kirk Lorigan was glad to see his team outdo its scoring average (45.6 points per game) and get a victory on the road at Franklin Regional.

But the River Hawks' defensive average (39.1), the pride and joy of Lorigan's craft, took a slight hit. They allowed more points than they had in a win all season.

“We got away from our defense a little bit and gave up some screen-and-rolls,” Lorigan said. “But we were still able to get a huge win. They have handled us in recent years here.”

Going to a 3-2 zone late helped Armstrong finally peel away and post a 53-44 victory over the Panthers in Section 4-5A on Monday night in Murrysville.

It was another slow-down game between the teams, physical and deliberate and a test of patience.

Armstrong likes to grind teams' gears.

“Armstrong is known for being scrappy,” Franklin Regional coach Courtney Callas said. “They get after it. No matter if they're playing the best or worst team in the WPIAL. That's a tough mentality to teach and maintain.”

Armstrong came in with the third best defensive average in Class 5A, and Franklin Regional was giving up 45.8.

The River Hawks (11-4, 5-2), who took a big step toward clinching a playoff berth, outscored the Panthers, 19-10, in the fourth quarter, making 13 of 18 free throws in the process.

Senior guard Kenzie Lasher led the Riverhawks with 19 points and 12 rebounds. She went 9 for 12 from the free-throw line.

“Lasher brings it every night,” Lorigan said.

Franklin Regional (8-8, 3-5), meanwhile, took a slight hit as it chases the fourth playoff spot. It has to play section heavyweights Hampton and Mars yet down the stretch.

“This puts us between a rock and a hard place,” Callas said. “I thought we had some great defensive segments of our own tonight but couldn't capitalize offensively.”

The lead changed sides five times in the fourth quarter before the River Hawks ended the game on a 12-0 run.

“Going to that (3-2 zone) late helped us,” Lorigan said. “We got away from the ball screens, but that got us back to slowing them down getting to the hoop.

“We have a one-vision goal: get better every day, the next day.”

Armstrong led 21-18 at halftime as junior Madisyn Lorigan, the coach's daughter, scored with 8.2 seconds left. She finished with 13 points, and her father said she had “the best game of her career.”

The score was tied 34-34 after three quarters as Franklin Regional managed just one field goal in the third quarter.

Armstrong played without starting guard Olivia Murphy, a senior who sat out with the flu, coach Lorigan said.

Junior Loryn Bowser started in her place and had 13 points and 13 rebounds.

Sophomore Jordan Yaniga and senior Hannah Turacy fouled out for Franklin Regional. Yaniga had a team-high 11 points and Turacy, six, all from the free-throw line.

Courtney Giles' driving bank shot and four consecutive free throws by Turacy gave the Panthers a 40-37 lead with 5 minuts, 59 seconds left in the fourth.

Turacy made it 44-41 Panthers with two more free throws with 4:16 to go.

But Armstrong regained control on a jumper by Lasher with 3:15 remaining, at 45-44, and then chipped away with free throws, making 8 of 12 inside the final two minutes.

The game matched Callas against her former high school coach.

Callas played at Freeport when Lorigan was the coach there in the early 2000s.

Callas is now 4-2 against Lorigan in head-to-head competition.

Armstrong won the first meeting this season, 40-36.

“Courtney is such a great kid and has such a great work ethic,” Lorigan said. “She was the most passionate girl on that (2003-04 Freeport) team.”

Senior Isi Palamone, who recently topped the 1,000-point mark, scoring about half of her points as Woodland Hills before transferring in last year, finished with eight points.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.