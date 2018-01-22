Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Basketball

Coaches, players reunite on Westmoreland basketball courts

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, 5:27 p.m.
Franklin Regional coach Courtney Callas leads her team against Hampton during a game Jan. 5, 2017, at Hampton.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional coach Courtney Callas leads her team against Hampton during a game Jan. 5, 2017, at Hampton.
LT-ArmLorigan-111815 Armstrong Girls' Head Basketball Coach, Kirk Lorigan instructs his players Tuesday evening at practice at Armstrong High School. (Kehley Shank, Contributing Photographer) Trib Total Media
Kehley Shank, Trib Total Media
LT-ArmLorigan-111815 Armstrong Girls' Head Basketball Coach, Kirk Lorigan instructs his players Tuesday evening at practice at Armstrong High School. (Kehley Shank, Contributing Photographer) Trib Total Media

Updated 5 hours ago

High school basketball season in Westmoreland County has been about getting reacquainted.

Relationships seem to be sewn tight into the county's fabric, no matter where coaches go.

Veteran coaches have seen the effects, but so have some outsiders.

Another reunion will happen Monday night at Franklin Regional when Courtney Callas, the girls head coach at Franklin Regional, goes against her former coach, Armstrong's Kirk Lorigan.

Lorigan coached Callas at Freeport.

This will be their sixth meeting in opposite coaching boxes. Callas is 4-1 against Lorigan after Armstrong held off Franklin Regional earlier this season 40-36.

It's almost always a defensive struggle when the teams play.

“It's always a good, competitive atmosphere and always a good game,” Callas said.

In 2003-04, Freeport made the WPIAL Class AA championship game with Callas a key guard.

A number of other on-court reunions this season:

• Penn-Trafford coach Jim Rocco went against his former team at Penn Hills.

• New Hempfield girls coach Lindsy Muchnock led the Spartans against her alma mater at Latrobe.

• Franklin Regional first-year boys coach Steve Scorpion coached against a former college teammate, Westinghouse coach Eugene Wilson. The pair played together at Pitt-Johnstown. Scorpion also played with Kiski Area coach Joey Tutchstone at UPJ.

• Greensburg Central Catholic boys coach Jim Nesser returned to coach against Jeannette, where he once led the Jayhawks to WPIAL and PIAA titles.

Jeannette assistant Dan Shipman was Nesser's assistant at Hempfield.

• Penn-Trafford boys assistant Gary Ingelido returned to Woodland Hills, where he was a long-time head coach.

• Latrobe assistant Ryan Yarosik on Friday faces Penn-Trafford, where he used to be a head coach.

• New Derry girls head coach William Johnson went against Mt. Pleasant, his alma mater.

• Jeannette guard A.J. Sharp and Greensburg Salem's Rylan (Bumoskey) Crise switched schools in the offseason, then went against each other in the Greensburg Salem holiday tournament.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.