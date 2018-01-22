Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Basketball

Valley boys getting close to full strength

Doug Gulasy
Doug Gulasy | Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, 10:21 p.m.
The Valley's Dru Stokes scores past Freeport's Ben Beale Friday, Jan. 19, 2018 at Freeport Middle School.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Valley's Dru Stokes scores past Freeport's Ben Beale Friday, Jan. 19, 2018 at Freeport Middle School.

Valley spent the first six weeks of boys basketball season at less than full strength with some of its most important players sidelined because of injury.

Now with the second half of Section 1-4A play looming, the Vikings are getting healthier.

Junior guard Alex Ward returned for Valley's 63-53 win over Freeport on Friday after missing the first nine games of the season with a leg injury. Junior Deonte Ross returned the previous game after being out all season with a cracked tibia.

The return of Ross and Ward left freshman reserve Adisun Jackson as the only Valley contributor out. And given the team's success while shorthanded — the Vikings (8-2, 5-1) have won six straight games for the first time in 11 seasons — they're looking forward to seeing what they can do with a full deck at their disposal.

Ross topped 20 points in each of his first two games of the season. Ward played limited minutes against Freeport but is expected to take on a greater role down the stretch and add proficient outside shooting.

“(Ward) is a huge boost to have on our team,” Valley coach Mark Faulx said. “He is a really important part of all this, and we're really glad to have him back.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.

