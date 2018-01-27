South Fayette boys basketball rides strong defense

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Coming into the season, the South Fayette boys basketball team was looking for an identity.

The team found one in its defense.

The Lions' defense is allowing only 49.8 points per game — the lowest average in Section 3-4A and the sixth lowest in Class 4A.

“It is something we take pride in,” South Fayette coach Dave Mislan said. “We don't have a bunch of guys who just play hoops. We don't have a bunch of AAU guys.

“We had one thing we knew we could control every game, and that is how we play defense.”

The Lions (9-5, 6-2) have used their man-to-man defense to neutralize opponents' offensive strengths. Throwing in a match-up zone or a press, South Fayette is focused on making teams uncomfortable.

The results have been successful, especially in Section 3 play as the team is holding opponents to 48.1 points per game.

South Fayette held Belle Vernon to 20 points fewer than its season average in a 60-45 win Jan. 19. In a 50-47 loss to Uniontown on Jan. 17, the Lions held the Red Raiders to 15 points fewer than their average.

In a 68-53 win over Keystone Oaks on Jan. 16, the Golden Eagles scored 10 points fewer than their season average.

“We have a tough schedule,” Mislan said. “We played two 6A teams in Peters Township and Upper St. Clair. We played West Allegheny. Our numbers aren't inflated by a weak schedule.”

The defensive success has been crucial as the Lions' offense evolves. Early in the year, sophomore Connor Mislan was the team's leading scorer as he averaged more than 15 points.

“If Connor wasn't getting his 15 to 18 points, it was hard for us to score above 45,” Mislan said. “Teams noticed and began limiting his output.”

But this has allowed other players to step up. Senior forward Tim Locher is a crucial part of the offense with his experience and ability to hit shots from beyond the arc.

Entering the season, the Lions needed to rely on guards who lacked varsity experience. But juniors like Braden Hoy and Drew Franklin have grown into their roles.

In a 60-50 win over Elizabeth Forward this week, Noah Plack — a Division I football recruit headed to Delaware — scored 17 points to lead the Lions.

“At the begging of the season, he just needed to get his legs under him,” Mislan said. “But he is now in basketball shape. He can do some things most high school athletes can't.”

South Fayette's victory over the Warriors was its fourth in the last five games.

But the schedule doesn't get any easier with the second swing through the section and nonsection showdowns against Montour and Chartiers Valley.

Mislan said his squad needs to continue to focus on what has made it successful.

“We need to keep with the defensive strategy and not get distracted,” Mislan said. “We can't get into the mindset of ‘We scored 60 in a row a few times and don't need to play so hard on defense.' We need to just let the offense take care of itself.

“Our best basketball is ahead of us. We just need to keep the mindset of getting better every day.”

Nathan Smith is a freelance writer.