Bench play leads Highlands boys past Armstrong

While the Highlands starting lineup has excelled, the bench was the difference Friday night at Armstrong.

The Golden Rams reserves accounted for 25 points as Highlands won its 10th consecutive game, 55-46, over the River Hawks.

Romello Freeman led Highlands with 16 points — 14 in the second half — and Korry Myers made a trio of crucial, 3-point baskets in the second half.

The Section 3-5A victory also clinched a fourth consecutive WPIAL playoff berth for the first-place Golden Rams (12-3, 6-1).

“It's definitely been a reoccurring theme and one that we like,” said Highlands coach Tyler Stoczynski about his bench strength. “Romello gives us a tremendous amount of energy and athleticism off the bench. It's like no matter who we sub for, it's almost like we get better. There's not too many coaches in the WPIAL that can say that.”

Shawn Erceg had 13 points and nine rebounds for Highlands. But Erceg picked up his fourth foul with 6 minutes, 38 seconds left in the game as Armstrong was making some headway, cutting a 12-point Golden Rams lead to six.

But Myers stepped in and hit a pair of 3s, the second of which extended Highlands' lead to 45-32.

“Korry spends a lot of time shooting,” Stoczynski said. “When his feet are set, he's as good a shooter as there is in the section.”

Armstrong (6-11, 2-5) again went with its deliberate offensive pace and had an 8-5 lead as Isaiah Price connected on a 3-pointer at the first-quarter buzzer. Highlands, however, started the second quarter on a 13-2 run to take an 18-10 advantage.

“Highlands scores a ton of points,” said Armstrong coach Greg Hutcherson. “But we only gave up 20 points at halftime. We were fortunate enough to play our style of basketball. When we got down a little bit, we had to get a little more up-tempo.”

The River Hawks sliced the Golden Rams lead to three twice in the third quarter, including 28-25 after a put-back by Dawson Porter.

But Myers hit a 3-pointer, and Luke Cochran forced a steal that resulted in an Erceg basket to put Highlands ahead 35-25 going into the fourth quarter.

“Highlands is not a good basketball team. They're a great basketball team,” Hutcherson said. “That's one of the better teams I've seen around this area in a while. I thought we battled. It was a playoff-type atmosphere for us. We knew we had to come out here and grind.”

Armstrong cut the Golden Rams' lead to seven late in the fourth quarter but couldn't get any closer.

Price led the River Hawks with 17 points. Nate Baillie added 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Golden Rams sophomore Johnny Crise was called for a technical foul in the fourth quarter when he hung on the rim after a dunk as he tried to reposition his left arm. Crise was called for another technical with 31.8 seconds left in the game as he and Porter fought for possession. Crise will have to sit out Sunday's nonsection game at noon against Allderdice at Montour.

George Guido is a freelance writer.