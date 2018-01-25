Monessen guard Henderson's 55-point game among WPIAL, state's best

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In case you missed it, Monessen's Lyndon Henderson scored 55 points on Wednesday night, the highest scoring output of the season in the WPIAL.

Henderson, a 6-foot-2 junior guard, outscored host Geibel in a 93-54 win. He made seven 3-pointers, 13 2-point field goals and 8 of 13 free throws, to break the school single-game scoring record of 53 points set by Josh Arnold in 2006.

Here's giving Henderson's performance some perspective:

The WPIAL boys single-game record is 71 points set by Larry Hardesty of Mohawk in 1959. Seven players have score 60 or more in WPIAL history.

Bristol's Pete Cimino has the greatest individual scoring performance in state history with 114 points in 1960.

The great Wilt Chamberlain had games of 90, 74, 71, and 59 points playing at Overbrook in the 1950s.

Tom McMillen of Mansfield scored 50 or more in an amazing 17 straight games in 1969.

The list of other notables with 50-plus games includes Bobby Sura of Wilkes Barre, (68), Kobe Bryant of Lower Merion (50, twice), and his father, Joe “Jellybean” Bryant (57).

Billy Owens of Carlisle scored 53 against Central Catholic in the 1988 state finals.

Here's a look at some of the other top 50-or-more scoring outputs in WPIAL history, according to pahoops.org:

• Tim Appleton, Sewickley Academy, 65 points, 1972.

• Appleton, Sewickley Academy, 64, 1973.

• Micah Mason, Highlands, 64, 2011.

• Tom Richards, Moon, 63, 1972.

• Eric Roslonski, Southmoreland, 61, 1991.

• Vinny Graham, Belle Vernon, 60, 1995.

• Roslonski, Southmoreland, 57, 1991.

• Jonathan Marshall, Clairton, 56, 1969.

• Cliff Parsons, Gateway, 56, 1964.

• Ray Laval, South Fayette, 56, 1971.

• Oscar Jackson, Beaver Falls, 55, 1970.

• Appleton, Sewickley Academy, 54, 1972.

• Stan Boskovich, Albert Gallatin, 54, 1972.

• Mark Evans, Avonworth, 54, 1985.

• Mark Kasunic, Freedom, 54, 1973.

• Joe Lafko, Frazier, 54, 1983.

• Ray Cassol, Elizabeth Forward, 53, 1969.

• Fortson, Shaler, 53, 1994.

• Garry Nelson, Fox Chapel, 53, 1966.

• Jim Neurohr, Greensburg Salem, 53, 1972.

• Appleton, Sewickley Academy, 52, 1972.

• Greg Beckwith, Laurel Highlands, 52, 1982.

• B.B. Flenory, Valley, 52, 1976.

• Jackson, Beaver Falls, 52, 1971.

• T.J. McConnell, Chartiers Valley, 52, 2009.

• Larry Ondako, Burrell, 52, 1989.

• Dennis Wuycik, Ambridge, 52, 1967

• Arnold, Monessen 51, 2007.

• Bobby Branzet, Springdale, 51, 1954.

• Jim Chacko, Charleroi, 51, 1959.

• Rich Carlberg, Oakmont, 51, 1964.

• Mason, Highlands, 51, 2010.

• Sean Miller, Blackhawk, 51, 1987.

• Jermaine Morgan, Jeannette, 51, 1989.

• Will Robinson, Laurel Highlands, 51, 1968.

• Mark Timco, Apollo-Ridge, 51, 1989.

• Justin Voithofer, Carmichaels, 51, 1995.

• Bob Sonneborn, West Greene, 51, 1967.

• Josh Valentic, Trinity, 51, 2010.

• Appleton, Sewickley Academy, 50, 1973.

• Skip Bonner, Verona, 50, 1971.

• Dan Bonner, Avonworth, 50, 1971.

• Rob Kezmarsky, Laurel Highlands, 50 (twice), 1989.

• Ben McCauley, Yough, 50, 2003.

• Stan Sligh, Hopewell, 50, 1972.

• Kevin Sweesey, North Hills, 50, 1981.

• Josh Valentic, Trinity, 50, 2010.

• Wuycik, Ambridge, 50, 1968.

For the complete list, visit the pahoops website .

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.