Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Basketball

Norwin girls halt Latrobe's win streak

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, 10:09 p.m.
Norwin's Jessica Kolesar prepares an attempted layup shot on net as Latrobe's Kayla White (20) defends during girls' basketball Thursday Jan. 25, 2018 at Greater Latrobe High School.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Norwin's Jessica Kolesar prepares an attempted layup shot on net as Latrobe's Kayla White (20) defends during girls' basketball Thursday Jan. 25, 2018 at Greater Latrobe High School.
Latrobe's Bethany Havrilla dribbles toward the net on a breakaway as Norwin's Jayla Wehner defends during girls' basketball Thursday Jan. 25, 2018 at Greater Latrobe High School.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Latrobe's Bethany Havrilla dribbles toward the net on a breakaway as Norwin's Jayla Wehner defends during girls' basketball Thursday Jan. 25, 2018 at Greater Latrobe High School.
Latrobe's Kayla White (20) grabs the ball as Norwin's Jessica Kolesar fights for the rebound during girls' basketball Thursday Jan. 25, 2018 at Greater Latrobe High School.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Latrobe's Kayla White (20) grabs the ball as Norwin's Jessica Kolesar fights for the rebound during girls' basketball Thursday Jan. 25, 2018 at Greater Latrobe High School.
Latrobe's Mackenzie Markle grabs the rebounded ball as Norwin's Lucy Race (4) stretches upwards toward her opponent during girls' basketball Thursday Jan. 25, 2018 at Greater Latrobe High School.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Latrobe's Mackenzie Markle grabs the rebounded ball as Norwin's Lucy Race (4) stretches upwards toward her opponent during girls' basketball Thursday Jan. 25, 2018 at Greater Latrobe High School.
Norwin's Jessica Kolesar reaches under the arm of Latrobe's Laura Graytok as the two search for an uncontrolled ball during girls' basketball Thursday Jan. 25, 2018 at Greater Latrobe High School.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Norwin's Jessica Kolesar reaches under the arm of Latrobe's Laura Graytok as the two search for an uncontrolled ball during girls' basketball Thursday Jan. 25, 2018 at Greater Latrobe High School.
Latrobe's Mackenzie Markle battles for the tipoff during girls' basketball against Norwin's Lucy Race on Thursday Jan. 25, 2018 at Greater Latrobe High School.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Latrobe's Mackenzie Markle battles for the tipoff during girls' basketball against Norwin's Lucy Race on Thursday Jan. 25, 2018 at Greater Latrobe High School.
Latrobe's Laura Graytok makes an attempted layup shot but is stopped by a collision with Norwin's Jayla Wehner during girls' basketball Thursday Jan. 25, 2018 at Greater Latrobe High School.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Latrobe's Laura Graytok makes an attempted layup shot but is stopped by a collision with Norwin's Jayla Wehner during girls' basketball Thursday Jan. 25, 2018 at Greater Latrobe High School.
Norwin's Jessica Kolesar looks for an opening on net as Latrobe's Laura Graytok follows up on defense during girls' basketball Thursday Jan. 25, 2018 at Greater Latrobe High School.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Norwin's Jessica Kolesar looks for an opening on net as Latrobe's Laura Graytok follows up on defense during girls' basketball Thursday Jan. 25, 2018 at Greater Latrobe High School.

Updated 3 hours ago

Norwin's message to Latrobe: don't play with scissors.

Latrobe will have to wait to cut down the nets to celebrate a section title after the visiting Norwin girls basketball team snapped the fourth-ranked Wildcats' seven-game winning streak with a 58-54 victory Thursday night in Section 2-6A.

Latrobe (13-3, 6-1), which has not won a section since 2007, could have clinched a share of the title with a win. But Norwin (8-8, 6-2) frustrated the Wildcats on defense and took high-percentage shots driving to the rim to pick off the win and keep its own section-title hopes intact.

The Knights are a half-game behind Latrobe for first place. Both teams have clinched playoff spots.

“Our girls embraced the environment,” Norwin coach Brian Brozeski said. “They embraced the adversity. A lot of our girls played mature basketball tonight.”

Jayla Wehner led three Norwin players in double figures with 16 points, and Jessica Kolesar added 15 and Emily Brozeski 13 for the Knights.

Laura Graytok led Latrobe with 17 but managed just six in the second half. Macknzie Markle added 12 points, and Shelby Wetzel overcame foul trouble to net 11, all in the second half.

“Our girls played extremely hard. I have no problem with their effort,” Latrobe coach Mark Burkhardt said. “You learn more from losing than you do winning. We know what we have to do from here.”

Wetzel opened the fourth with a steal-and-score to put the Wildcats back on top.

Norwin would not relent as it continued to attack the rim and get in-close shots while hounding Latrobe on defense.

A 7-0 Knights spurt put Norwin up 52-48 before Wetzel's deep 3 cut it to one.

Wehner's jumper made it 56-53 just before Norwin went into a stall offense to trim the clock.

Graytok was fouled driving to the hoop with 9 seconds left, but she missed the first free throw. Norwin got the rebound. Game over.

“They're a senior-laden team, and they can really shoot the ball,” Brozeski said of Norwin. “Like I said, it was about adversity for us. Kids these days don't face enough adversity in our society. It's good for them to be tested like that.”

Norwin led briefly at 8-6, but Latrobe put together a 15-3 run to take a 21-11 lead with 6 minutes, 36 seconds left until halftime.

Olivia Gribble hit a 3-pointer, and Jessica Kolesar scored off a steal to cut it to 21-16.

Graytok's 3 pushed the lead back to double figures before the Wildcats settled on a 27-23 lead at the half.

Norwin opened the third on an 8-2 run to take a 31-30 edge, and the lead switched sides eight times before the Knights took a 45-44 advantage to the fourth.

“Norwin made us play too hurried on offense,” Burkhardt said. “I think we were just too geared up. (Norwin) played extremely well defensively.”

Norwin held Latrobe to five field goals in the quarter and outscored the Wildcats, 22-17.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.