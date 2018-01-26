High school roundup for Jan. 26: Mars rallies for win over West Allegheny

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Robby Carmody and the Mars boys basketball team wouldn't be denied Friday night in a Section 2-5A matchup.

Trailing rival West Allegheny by 10 in the final minute of regulation, top-ranked Mars rallied to force overtime and then won 78-70 in the extra frame.

Carmody scored 42 points, including 23 of the Fightin' Planets' 25 points in the fourth quarter. He also had six 3-pointers as Mars improved to 13-3 overall and 8-0 in section play.

Isaiah Crowe had 25 points for West Allegheny (8-8, 6-3).

Central Catholic 58, Shaler 49 — Maurice Shipman had 14 points, including three 3-pointers, to lift Central Catholic (9-6, 8-1) to a Section 1-6A win.

Mt. Lebanon 60, Bethel Park 42 — Led by Caden Hinckley's 23 points, No. 1 Mt. Lebanon (15-3, 7-1) won a Section 2-6A game.

Upper St. Clair 78, Connellsville 51 — Kyle Meinert had 14 points for Upper St. Clair (9-9, 4-5) in a Section 2-6A victory. The Panthers led 45-19 at halftime.

Fox Chapel 61, Penn Hills 54 — Dom McGriff put up a game-high 23 points and Ben Kelly added 19 to help lift Fox Chapel past No. 2 Penn Hills in a Section 3-6A matchup. Carson Cohen scored 10 of his 11 points in the first quarter for Fox Chapel (13-4, 7-3). Cory Fulton and Daivon Stephens both finished with 15 points to lead Penn Hills (16-2, 8-2).

Woodland Hills 83, Hempfield 52 — Keandre Bowles had 24 points, and Amante Britt scored 21 as No. 4 Woodland Hills (14-3, 8-2) won in Section 3-6A. Marcus McCarthy led Hempfield (5-12, 2-8) with 13 points.

Plum 56, Penn-Trafford 49 — Connor Moss had 22 points and Chase Fink added 14 as Plum (6-11, 1-9) won in Section 3-6A. C.J. DeStefano had 19 points for Penn-Trafford (6-12, 3-7), which trailed 30-22 at halftime.

Trinity 71, Laurel Highlands 68 — Zach Ecker had 31 points and 11 rebounds, and Joey Koroly added 15 points to guide No. 2 Trinity (13-4, 7-2) to a win in Section 1-5A. Bryce Laskey netted 43 points, including six 3-pointers, for Laurel Highlands (9-7, 4-3).

Moon 59, Hampton 36 — Jioni Smith tallied 17 points as No. 3 Moon (14-3, 6-2) won in Section 2-5A. Moon closed the game on a 23-11 run.

Greensburg Salem 51, Kiski Area 39 — Marvel McGowan had 24 points to lead Greensburg Salem (10-6, 3-4) to a Section 3-5A victory. The Golden Lions held Kiski Area to eight first-half points.

Jack Colecchi scored 12 points for Kiski Area (0-16, 0-7).

Highlands 55, Armstrong 46 — In Section 3-5A, the Golden Rams (12-3, 6-1) won their 10th consecutive game behind Romello Freeman's 16 points, 14 in the second half. Shawn Erceg added 13 points and nine rebounds. Armstrong (6-11, 2-5) was led by Isaiah Price's 17 points and Nate Baillie's 10 rebounds.

Deer Lakes 68, Mt. Pleasant 35 — The Lancers marched into halftime with a 34-17 lead then put up 26 points in the third quarter to seal a Section 1-4A victory for their third consecutive section win.

Jared Colton led Deer Lakes (9-7, 5-3) with 14 points, and Josh Solomon added 14. Jake Johnson scored 16 to lead Mt. Pleasant (3-15, 1-7).

Freeport 76, Indiana 62 — Four Yellowjackets players scored in double figures as Freeport defeated No. 4 Indiana, beating the Little Indians for the second straight season and dealing them their first Section 1-4A loss.

Isiah Bauman led the balanced scoring effort for Freeport with 20 points. Jalen Brown added 19, Aiden Skradski scored 15 — hitting five 3-pointers — and Ben Beale had 12. The Yellowjackets (10-5, 5-3) have won eight of nine games.

Carlos Carter scored 24 points to lead Indiana (13-2, 8-1).

Valley 75, Yough 51 — Deonte Ross scored 19 points and Dru Stokes added 16 as Valley (9-3, 6-2) rolled to a Section 1-4A victory. Gamal Marballie had 16 points, and Jarett Bach added 15 for Yough (2-15, 0-9), which fell behind 15-5 in the first quarter.

Ambridge 72, Beaver Falls 65 — Tay Lindsey had 22 points to help No. 2 Ambridge (12-4, 8-2) to a Section 2-4A win. Gage McKelvey had 22 points and Jevontae Jones added 20 for Beaver Falls (4-12, 4-6).

New Castle 58, Blackhawk 41 — In Section 2-4A, Marcus Hooker had 17 points and Carrington Smith added 14 to lead No. 3 New Castle (11-4, 6-3) to victory.

Quaker Valley 63, Central Valley 42 — Danny Conlan scored 22 points, and Coletrane Washington added 19 for No. 1 Quaker Valley (13-0, 9-0) in a Section 2-4A victory. The Quakers opened the second half on a 23-9 run.

Belle Vernon 87, Waynesburg 73 — Bryce Washington had 21 points to lift Belle Vernon (12-4, 7-2) to a win in Section 3-4A. Joey Sabolek added 15 points for the Leopards. Darton McIntire had 31 points for Waynesburg (4-13, 1-9).

South Park 59, South Fayette 51 — Damon Smith had 17 points as South Park (8-7, 6-4) won in Section 3-4A. Drew Franklin scored 19 points for South Fayette (9-6, 6-3).

Uniontown 73, Keystone Oaks 54 — Billy Deshields scored 17 points and Trenton Uphold added 15 as Uniontown (11-5, 7-2) won in Section 3-4A.

Aliquippa 63, Mohawk 35 — Jumar Mike had 17 points and Deoveon Crute scored 16 as No. 4 Aliquippa (13-4, 6-1) cruised to a Section 1-3A victory.

Ellwood City 63, Riverside 54 — Broc Boariu had 17 points, Sean Busby scored 16 and Anthony Roth tallied 15 as Ellwood City (12-6, 4-3) won in Section 1-3A. Austin Dambach and Gunnar Boehm each had 16 for Riverside (8-7, 2-5).

Lincoln Park 59, New Brighton 39 — Keeno Holmes had 21 points and Andre Wilder added 16 to carry No. 1 Lincoln Park (10-4, 7-0) to a Section 1-3A victory.

Seton LaSalle 39, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 34 — Matt Banbury had 13 points and Jakob Richardson added 11 as No. 2 Seton LaSalle (12-3, 7-0) won in Section 2-3A. John Fukon had 22 points for the Trojans (7-9, 4-3).

Burrell 35, South Allegheny 15 — Donovan Russell finished with 16 points and pulled down 15 rebounds to lead Burrell (6-10, 3-2) past Section 3-3A foe South Allegheny (9-8, 2-4).

Shady Side Academy 56, Apollo-Ridge 48 — The Vikings were outscored 33-25 in the second half as they fell to Shady Side Academy in a Section 3-3A matchup. Klay Fitzroy finished with 14 points and Kyle Fitzroy added 10 for Apollo-Ridge (5-10, 1-5). Skyy Moore led Shady Side Academy (10-6, 5-1) with 11 points.

South Side Beaver 70, Brownsville 59 — Jake McDougal had 22 points to pace South Side Beaver (7-9, 6-3) in a Section 4-3A win. Marshall Shandon scored 33 points for Brownsville (5-10, 1-6).

Washington 57, Southmoreland 50 — Isaiah Walton scored 27 points as No. 3 Washington (13-3, 9-0) won in Section 4-3A. Dylan Eicher had 15 points for Southmoreland (4-13, 3-6), which led 44-34 after three quarters but was outscored 23-6 in the fourth quarter.

Jeannette 61, Springdale 24 — Four players scored in double figures for the 2A No. 3 Jayhawks in a Section 1 triumph. Robert Kennedy and A.J. Sharp each had 12 points to lead Jeannette (11-2, 6-1), while Tre Cunningham and Marcus Barnes each added 11. Nick Taliani scored nine to lead the Dynamos (9-6, 5-4).

Leechburg 70, Summit Academy 56 — Jake Blumer scored 19 points and snared nine rebounds for Leechburg (10-4, 5-3) in a Section 1-2A win over Summit Academy (2-10, 2-6). Christian Hack and Dylan Cook scored 14 points apiece for the Blue Devils. Cook, a freshman, also tallied six rebounds and six assists.

Serra Catholic 63, Greensburg Central Catholic 39 — Jimmy Moon had 16 points and 14 rebounds, and Khalil Smith added 14 points as No. 4 Serra Catholic (14-2, 7-1) won in Section 1-2A. Geoff Helm had 23 points for the Centurions (2-13, 2-5).

Chartiers-Houston 70, California 45 — In Section 2-2A, Cameron Hanley scored 25 points to guide No. 5 Chartiers-Houston (13-4, 8-0) to victory.

Sewickley Academy 93, Laurel 41 — Bolstered by a 24-4 opening quarter, No. 2 Sewickley Academy (13-2, 9-1) rolled to a win in Section 3-2A. Isiah Warfield had 16 points and 16 rebounds, and Isaiah Smith and Jeff Roesing each scored 21 for the Panthers.

Vincentian Academy 82, Rochester 60 — Zach McDonough had 41 points for No. 1 Vincentian Academy (11-5, 8-0) in a Section 1-A win.

Monessen 74, West Greene 33 — Cory Fleming had 19 points and eight assists as No. 2 Monessen (7-7, 6-0) won in Section 2-A.

Derry 60, Riverview 38 — Aidan Bushey had 19 points, including five 3-pointers, as Derry (7-7) won a nonsection game.

Carrick 80, Westinghouse 68 — Imuri Walker had 18 points and Ernest Howard added 17 points as Carrick (14-3, 4-2) won a City League contest.

Ligonier Valley 75, United 50 — Michael Marinchak scored 29 points, and Marrek Paola added 25 points and 17 rebounds as Ligonier Valley (14-4, 11-0) cruised to a District 6 Heritage Conference victory.

The Rams opened the game on a 20-8 run.

Kyle Silk scored 19 points to lead the way for United (9-8, 5-6).

Girls basketball

Penn Hills 43, Fox Chapel 37 — Adia Brisker led Penn Hills (9-7, 3-4) with 17 points in a Section 2-6A win over Fox Chapel (5-11, 0-7).

Gateway 50, Franklin Regional 29 — Lexi Jackson scored 20 points and senior Niagara recruit Jordan Edwards added 19 for the Gators (14-3) in a nonsection win.

Isi Palamone led Franklin Regional (8-9) with seven points.

St. Joseph 74, Clairton 50 — Alex Jones' 22-point effort put her over 1,000 career points as St. Joseph rolled past Clairton (7-10, 2-5) in a Section 3-A matchup. Chloe Kurpakus finished with a game-high 26 points, and Anna Swierczewski added 13 for St. Joseph (10-8, 4-3).

Albert Gallatin 60, Frazier 50 — Bryn Bezjak had 27 points as Albert Gallatin (7-10) won a nonsection contest. Brooke Poling had 22 points for Frazier (9-7).

Riverview 51, Deer Lakes 49 — McKenzie Smail scored 15 points for Riverview, which went 7 for 11 from the free throw line down the stretch to hang on for a nonsection win. Sydney McDonough had 14 points for the Raiders (8-8) and Alyssa Cappa scored 10. Anna Solomon scored 14 points and connected on a trio of 3-pointers for the Lancers, who dropped their fifth consecutive game. Emily Mischen scored 13 points.

North Star 53, Ligonier Valley 49 — Lexie Petrof scored 16 points and had 10 rebounds for Ligonier Valley (9-9) in a nonconference loss.

Wrestling

Burrell at Bedford — Five Burrell wrestlers advanced to the semifinals at the annual Johnson Motors Tournament in Bedford. Trent Valovchik (106 pounds), Ian Oswalt (113), A.J. Corrado (132), Corey Christie (152) and Shaun Gates (160) each won a pair of matches to advance to the semifinals, which take place Saturday morning. Valovchik and Gates both had two pins. Five Burrell wrestlers remain alive in the consolation bracket: Bryan Gaul (126), Austin Mele (170), Ricky Feroce (182), Colton Moorhead (195) and Mason Slahtovsky (220).

Fox Chapel 36, Plum 32 — Avery Bursick (138 pounds) and Alex Wecht (145) won via decision for Fox Chapel, which also picked up five forfeits in a nonsection win. Jarrod Citrano (152) and Cole Yocca (113) had pins for Plum, Talon Auth (132) won on a technical fall and Gavin James (126) won via decision.