Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Basketball

WPIAL girls basketball playoff clinchings as of Jan. 25

Don Rebel | Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, 11:33 p.m.
Peters' Makenna Marisa defends on Mt Lebanon's Haley SabolThursday, Jan. 11, 2018 at Mt. Lebanon High School.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Peters' Makenna Marisa defends on Mt Lebanon's Haley SabolThursday, Jan. 11, 2018 at Mt. Lebanon High School.

Updated 20 hours ago

The WPIAL girls basketball regular season has two weeks left and, eventually, at least 76 teams will clinch a berth in the district playoffs. The top four teams in each section qualify for the postseason. The exclusive home of the WPIAL girls basketball playoffs, the Trib Live High School Sports Network keeps readers updated on the growing postseason field after every Monday and Thursday the rest of the season.

Here are the teams that have clinched a spot in the girls Path to the Pete through Jan. 25.

Class 6A: Eight of at least 12 teams have clinched

North Allegheny Tigers

Butler Golden Tornado

Latrobe Wildcats

Norwin Knights

Peters Township Indians

Bethel Park Black Hawks

Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils

Upper St. Clair Panthers

Class 5A: 11 of at least 16 teams have clinched

West Allegheny Indians

South Fayette Lions

Chartiers Valley Colts

Thomas Jefferson Jaguars

Oakland Catholic Eagles

Gateway Gators

Trinity Hillers

Ringgold Rams

Hampton Talbots

Mars Fightin' Planets

Armstrong River Hawks

Class 4A: Six of at least 12 teams have clinched

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic Trojans

Freeport Yellowjackets

Knoch Knights

Blackhawk Cougars

Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles

Belle Vernon Leopards

Class 3A: Five of at least 12 teams have clinched

Neshannock Lancers

East Allegheny Wildcats

Charleroi Cougars

South Side Beaver Rams

Bishop Canevin Crusaders

Class 2A: Four of at least 12 teams have clinched

Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers

Vincentian Academy Royals

Leechburg Blue Devils

Brentwood Spartans

Class A: Nine of at least 12 teams have clinched

Quigley Catholic Spartans

Sewickley Academy Panthers

Rochester Rams

Cornell Raiders

West Greene Pioneers

Avella Eagles

Geibel Catholic Gators

Mapletown Maples

Winchester Thurston Bears

Don Rebel is a TribLIVE High School Sports Network broadcaster and staff writer. Reach him at drebel@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.