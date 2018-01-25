WPIAL girls basketball playoff clinchings as of Jan. 25
Updated 20 hours ago
The WPIAL girls basketball regular season has two weeks left and, eventually, at least 76 teams will clinch a berth in the district playoffs. The top four teams in each section qualify for the postseason. The exclusive home of the WPIAL girls basketball playoffs, the Trib Live High School Sports Network keeps readers updated on the growing postseason field after every Monday and Thursday the rest of the season.
Here are the teams that have clinched a spot in the girls Path to the Pete through Jan. 25.
Class 6A: Eight of at least 12 teams have clinched
North Allegheny Tigers
Butler Golden Tornado
Latrobe Wildcats
Norwin Knights
Peters Township Indians
Bethel Park Black Hawks
Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils
Upper St. Clair Panthers
Class 5A: 11 of at least 16 teams have clinched
West Allegheny Indians
South Fayette Lions
Chartiers Valley Colts
Thomas Jefferson Jaguars
Oakland Catholic Eagles
Gateway Gators
Trinity Hillers
Ringgold Rams
Hampton Talbots
Mars Fightin' Planets
Armstrong River Hawks
Class 4A: Six of at least 12 teams have clinched
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic Trojans
Freeport Yellowjackets
Knoch Knights
Blackhawk Cougars
Keystone Oaks Golden Eagles
Belle Vernon Leopards
Class 3A: Five of at least 12 teams have clinched
Neshannock Lancers
East Allegheny Wildcats
Charleroi Cougars
South Side Beaver Rams
Bishop Canevin Crusaders
Class 2A: Four of at least 12 teams have clinched
Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers
Vincentian Academy Royals
Leechburg Blue Devils
Brentwood Spartans
Class A: Nine of at least 12 teams have clinched
Quigley Catholic Spartans
Sewickley Academy Panthers
Rochester Rams
Cornell Raiders
West Greene Pioneers
Avella Eagles
Geibel Catholic Gators
Mapletown Maples
Winchester Thurston Bears
Don Rebel is a TribLIVE High School Sports Network broadcaster and staff writer. Reach him at drebel@tribweb.com.