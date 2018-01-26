Franklin Regional's Scorpion learned game from his grandfather, Pirates great Dick Groat

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

You could say Franklin Regional boys basketball coach Steve Scorpion was grandfathered into basketball.

Scorpion is the grandson of Dick Groat, the former Pirates shortstop and National League MVP who went on to become radio color analyst for Pitt basketball. Groat also was a basketball standout at Duke and had a short NBA stint with the Fort Wayne Pistons before his military enlistment.

Scorpion is in his first season coaching the Panthers (11-4), who began the week ranked No. 4 in WPIAL Class 5A. A 2001 Franklin Regional grad who ranks third on the program's all-time scoring list behind Nick Novak and Aaron Lovelace, Scorpion owes much of his basketball success to Groat. From his playing days, which carried over into a stellar college career at Pitt-Johnstown, and coaching stops at The Kiski School, Polk State (Fla.), Notre Dame Prep (Mass.) and Penn Hills (as an assistant), the former sharp-shooter has done plenty to make pap proud, and borrowed from him more than just pedigree.

“He taught me how to play the game the right way as a player, and now I'm trying to get my kids to do the same thing,” Scorpion said.

Scorpion remembers going to Pitt basketball games with Groat, taking in the ambience, and then critiquing the box score with him afterward. It gave Scorpion a unique perspective on the game.

“We would talk about things that Pitt or the other team did, like how to attack this zone or little things that players did,” Scorpion said. “He always circled turnovers and offensive and total rebounds (on box scores). He always told me those were two huge keys to the game. We still do that now after Pitt games. I am always talking to my team about not turning the ball over and rebounding.”

Groat, the father of Scorpion's mother, also instilled integrity in his grandson.

“He used to always tell me you don't have to tell people how good you are,” Scorpion said. “They'll know.”

Scorpion said Groat keeps up with Franklin Regional.

“I called him on Monday and the first thing he said was he heard we lost a tough one (last) Friday night (against Moon),” Scorpion said. “He's always asking me how we're doing and how we played.”

Franklin Regional plays host to Gateway (7-7, 4-2) on Friday night. Pap might be in attendance.

The girls team plays Gateway at 6, followed by senior night activities, then the boys take the court.

