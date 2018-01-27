High school roundup for Jan. 27: Quaker Valley tops Lincoln Park to stay unbeaten

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The top two teams in their respective classifications squared off in the Pittsburgh Basketball Club Classic at Montour on Saturday evening.

Ryan Stowers had 21 points, Danny Conlan scored 20 and Coletrane Washington added 17 as Class 4A No. 1 Quaker Valley defeated Class 3A No. 1 Lincoln Park, 67-59.

The Quakers (14-0) held a 39-26 advantage in the second half.

Keeno Holmes scored 23 points for Lincoln Park (10-5).

Baldwin 54, West Allegheny 50 — Jeremy Jenkins scored 18 points, and Christian Barr added 17 to lead Baldwin (9-8) to a nonsection win against West Allegheny (8-9). Jenkins and Barr each hit four 3-pointers. Dre Baldwin scored 14 points for West Allegheny, which led by four points heading into the fourth quarter.

Belle Vernon 68, Uniontown 53 — In Section 3-4A, Derek Thomas scored 17 points and Joey Sabolek added 16 points as Belle Vernon (13-4, 8-2) snapped Uniontown's seven-game winning streak.

Canon-McMillan 63, North Hills 41 — At the PBC Legends Classic at Moon, Jason Fowlkes scored 17 points as Canon-McMillan (15-1) beat North Hills (3-14) for its 11th straight win. Kenyon Lewis added 14 points for Canon-McMillan, which led 33-16 at halftime. Kamron Taylor scored 14 points to lead North Hills.

Central Catholic 47, Moon 45 (OT) — Led by Luke Nedrow's 23 points, Central Catholic (10-6) won at the PBC Legends Classic at Moon. Austin Ryan and Connor Ryan each had 10 points for the Tigers (14-4).

Leechburg 64, Greensburg Central Catholic 56 — Christian Hack had 16 points as Leechburg (11-4, 6-3) won in Section 1-2A. Geoff Helm scored 18 points to lead the Centurions (2-14, 2-6).

Monessen 80, Bishop Canevin 52 — Cory Fleming scored 22 points and had seven assists to lead Monessen (8-7) to victory over Bishop Canevin (4-13) at PBC Legends Classic in Moon. Isaiah Allums added 18 points and five steals for Monessen.

OLSH 78, Beaver Falls 73 — Daren DiMichele had 22 points as Class 2A No. 1 OLSH (16-1) rallied for a win at the PBC Classic at Montour.

Springdale 60, Mapletown 40 — Dylan Zezza put up 14 points, and Demitri Fritch added 12 as Springdale (10-6) rebounded from Friday's section loss to Jeannette with a win over nonsection foe Mapletown (0-16).

Girls basketball

Aquinas Academy 67, Geibel 27 — Mary Casamassa scored 20 of her 27 points in the first half as Aquinas Academy (12-4) downed Geibel (6-9) in nonsection play. Casamassa hit five 3-pointers for Aquinas Academy.

Bishop Canevin 54, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 40 — At the Bethel Park Classic, Dani Short scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Class 3A No. 1 Bishop Canevin (13-3) handed Class 4A No. 1 Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (15-1) its first loss of the season. Bri Allen scored 19 points for Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic.

Greensburg Central Catholic 67, Serra Catholic 45 — Bella Skatell scored 21 points and made six 3-pointers as Greensburg Central Catholic won its sixth consecutive game over Serra Catholic (11-5, 8-2) in Section 3-2A. Skatell hit four 3-pointers in the second quarter. Melina Maietta and Anna Eisaman added 17 and 15 points, respectively, for GCC (8-6, 7-2), which led by 14 points at halftime.

Hempfield 60, Altoona 42 — Allison Podkul had 30 points as Hempfield (7-9) won a nonsection game. Sarah Liberatore added 13 for the Spartans.

Latrobe 79, Derry 43 — Laura Graytok had 19 points and 10 steals as Latrobe (14-3) topped Derry (1-15) in a nonsection game.

North Allegheny 57, Bethel Park 43 — Rachel Martindale had 25 points, including seven 3-pointers, as Class 6A No. 1 North Allegheny (16-0) won a nonsection game at the Bethel Park Classic.

Oakland Catholic 56, North Hills 39 — Alexis Sestric scored 15 points and Cierra Christian added 13 points, 10 rebounds and four assists as Oakland Catholic (11-5) beat North Hills (4-12) at the Bethel Park Classic. Sierra DeAngelo added 12 points while Jayde Boyd recorded 10 points, six rebounds and five assists. Lexi Kotwica and Abbey McElhanoy scored 11 points each in the loss.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 64, Washington 34 — Class 2A No. 2 Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (15-2, 9-1) outscored Washington, 22-0, in the third quarter on way to its Section 2 win at Washington. Ashley Norling scored 21 points in the win, and Carley Allen led Washington (10-5, 7-3) with 16 points.

Pine-Richland 44, Connellsville 36 — Kayla Graf scored 14 points as Pine-Richland (5-11) defeated Connellsville (7-10) in nonsection play. Taylor Brenner added 10 points for Pine-Richland, which outscored Connellsville in the third quarter by 11 points to pull away. Lauren Bubarth scored 11 points to lead Connellsville.

South Fayette 55, South Park 43 — Maura Castelluci and Jordyn Caputo scored 11 points each as South Fayette (11-4) beat South Park (9-8) in nonsection play. Cassidy Zaudier scored a game-high 14 points for South Park, and Kacey Kastroll added 11 points.

Trinity Christian 37, Cheswick Christian Academy 33 (OT) — The Chargers lost three starters late in the game to foul trouble, and Trinity Christian made a late layup in regulation to force overtime and hand Cheswick Christian Academy its first Southwest Christian Athletic Conference loss. Bethany Kosor led Cheswick Christian Academy (8-3, 4-1) with eight points.

Wrestling

Ian Oswalt continued his strong freshman wrestling season at Burrell by winning the 113-pound championship Saturday at the Thomas Chevrolet Tournament in Bedford.

Oswalt won all four of his bouts over the tournament's two days, two by major decision and two by fall. He beat Newport's Devan Blose by a 10-2 major decision in the final.

Senior Corey Christie finished as the runner-up at 152 pounds, winning three matches before dropping a 4-1 decision to Chestnut Ridge's Justin McCoy in the championship.

Other Burrell medalists included sophomore Trent Valovchik, fifth at 106 pounds; junior Bryan Gaul, fifth at 126; freshman A.J. Corrado, third at 132; senior Shaun Gates, third at 160; junior Austin Mele, fifth at 170; and junior Mason Slahtovsky, seventh at 220.