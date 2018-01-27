Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Basketball

High school basketball rankings for the week of Jan. 28, 2018

Tribune-Review | Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, 7:45 p.m.
Canon-Mac head coach Rick Bell celebrates with Jason Fowlkes after Fowlkes made a three-point shot during their game against Mt. Lebanon Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2017, at Canon-McMillan High School.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Canon-Mac head coach Rick Bell celebrates with Jason Fowlkes after Fowlkes made a three-point shot during their game against Mt. Lebanon Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2017, at Canon-McMillan High School.

Updated 7 hours ago

rankings

Basketball

Boys

Class 6A

1. Canon-McMillan 14-1 5

2. Butler 15-2 —

3. Pine-Richland 13-4 3

4. Mt. Lebanon 15-3 1

5. Penn Hills 16-2 2

Out: Woodland Hills (14-3, 4)

Class 5A

1. Mars 13-3 1

2. McKeesport 9-6 5

3. Trinity 13-4 2

4. Moon 14-3 3

5. Highlands 12-3 —

Out: Franklin Regional (12-4, 4)

Class 4A

1. Quaker Valley 13-0 1

2. Ambridge 12-4 2

3. New Castle 11-4 3

4. Indiana 13-2 4

5. Valley 9-3 5

Out: none

Class 3A

1. Lincoln Park 10-4 1

2. Seton LaSalle 12-3 2

3. Washington 13-3 3

4. Aliquippa 13-4 4

5. Burgettstown 13-3 5

Out: none

Class 2A

1. OLSH 15-1 1

2. Sewickley Academy 13-2 2

3. Jeannette 11-2 3

4. Serra Catholic 14-2 4

5. Chartiers-Houston 13-4 5

Out: none

Class A

1. Vincentian Acad. 11-5 2

2. Monessen 7-7 3

3. Clairton 13-3 1

4. Union 11-4 4

5. Imani Christian 10-7 5

Out: none

Girls

Class 6A

1. North Allegheny 15-0 1

2. Peters Township 13-2 2

3. Bethel Park 11-4 3

4. Latrobe 13-3 4

5. Upper St. Clair 7-7 5

Out: none

Class 5A

1. Trinity 15-3 1

2. Hampton 13-2 3

3. Thomas Jefferson 14-3 2

4. Oakland Catholic 10-5 4

5. Gateway 14-3 —

Out: West Allegheny (13-5, 5)

Class 4A

1. CWNC 15-0 1

2. Blackhawk 15-1 3

3. Keystone Oaks 14-3 4

4. Beaver 12-5 5

5. Central Valley 12-2 2

Out: none

Class 3A

1. Bishop Canevin 12-3 1

2. Neshannock 14-1 2

3. East Allegheny 18-0 3

4. Mohawk 11-4 —

5. Charleroi 15-2 5

Out: Avonworth (12-6, 4)

Class 2A

1. Vincentian Acad. 15-1 1

2. OLSH 14-2 2

3. Chartiers-Houston 12-5 3

4. Leechburg 14-2 4

5. Brentwood 13-4 5

Out: none

Class A

1. Winchester-Thurston 10-4 1

2. West Greene 15-1 2

3. Quigley Catholic 10-7 3

4. Sewickley Academy 10-3 4

5. Rochester 9-5 5

Out: none

Saturday's game not included

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.