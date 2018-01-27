High school basketball rankings for the week of Jan. 28, 2018
rankings
Basketball
Boys
Class 6A
1. Canon-McMillan 14-1 5
2. Butler 15-2 —
3. Pine-Richland 13-4 3
4. Mt. Lebanon 15-3 1
5. Penn Hills 16-2 2
Out: Woodland Hills (14-3, 4)
Class 5A
1. Mars 13-3 1
2. McKeesport 9-6 5
3. Trinity 13-4 2
4. Moon 14-3 3
5. Highlands 12-3 —
Out: Franklin Regional (12-4, 4)
Class 4A
1. Quaker Valley 13-0 1
2. Ambridge 12-4 2
3. New Castle 11-4 3
4. Indiana 13-2 4
5. Valley 9-3 5
Out: none
Class 3A
1. Lincoln Park 10-4 1
2. Seton LaSalle 12-3 2
3. Washington 13-3 3
4. Aliquippa 13-4 4
5. Burgettstown 13-3 5
Out: none
Class 2A
1. OLSH 15-1 1
2. Sewickley Academy 13-2 2
3. Jeannette 11-2 3
4. Serra Catholic 14-2 4
5. Chartiers-Houston 13-4 5
Out: none
Class A
1. Vincentian Acad. 11-5 2
2. Monessen 7-7 3
3. Clairton 13-3 1
4. Union 11-4 4
5. Imani Christian 10-7 5
Out: none
Girls
Class 6A
1. North Allegheny 15-0 1
2. Peters Township 13-2 2
3. Bethel Park 11-4 3
4. Latrobe 13-3 4
5. Upper St. Clair 7-7 5
Out: none
Class 5A
1. Trinity 15-3 1
2. Hampton 13-2 3
3. Thomas Jefferson 14-3 2
4. Oakland Catholic 10-5 4
5. Gateway 14-3 —
Out: West Allegheny (13-5, 5)
Class 4A
1. CWNC 15-0 1
2. Blackhawk 15-1 3
3. Keystone Oaks 14-3 4
4. Beaver 12-5 5
5. Central Valley 12-2 2
Out: none
Class 3A
1. Bishop Canevin 12-3 1
2. Neshannock 14-1 2
3. East Allegheny 18-0 3
4. Mohawk 11-4 —
5. Charleroi 15-2 5
Out: Avonworth (12-6, 4)
Class 2A
1. Vincentian Acad. 15-1 1
2. OLSH 14-2 2
3. Chartiers-Houston 12-5 3
4. Leechburg 14-2 4
5. Brentwood 13-4 5
Out: none
Class A
1. Winchester-Thurston 10-4 1
2. West Greene 15-1 2
3. Quigley Catholic 10-7 3
4. Sewickley Academy 10-3 4
5. Rochester 9-5 5
Out: none
Saturday's game not included