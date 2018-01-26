WPIAL boys basketball playoff clinchings as of Jan. 26
The WPIAL boys basketball regular season has two weeks left and, eventually, at least 76 teams will clinch a berth into the district playoffs.
The top four teams in each section qualify for the postseason. The exclusive home of the WPIAL boys basketball playoffs, the TribLive High School Sports Network keeps you updated on the growing postseason field after every Tuesday and Friday the rest of the season.
Here are the teams that have clinched a spot in the boys Path to the Pete through Friday, Jan. 26.
Class 6A: Seven of at least 12 teams have clinched
Central Catholic Vikings
Butler Golden Tornado
Canon-McMillan Big Macs
Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils
Bethel Park Black Hawks
Penn Hills Indians
Woodland Hills Wolverines
Class 5A: Three of at least 12 teams have clinched
Mars Fightin' Planets
Highlands Golden Rams
Franklin Regional Panthers
Class 4A: Three of at least 12 teams have clinched
Indiana Little Indians
Quaker Valley Quakers
Ambridge Bridgers
Class 3A: Eight of at least 16 teams have clinched
Lincoln Park Leopards
Aliquippa Quips
Ellwood City Wolverines
Seton LaSalle Rebels
Shady Side Academy Indians
Washington Little Prexies
Burgettstown Blue Devils
South Side Beaver Rams
Class 2A: Four of at least 12 teams have clinched
Serra Catholic Eagles
Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers
Sewickley Academy Panthers
Class A: Eight of at least 12 teams have clinched
Vincentian Academy Royals
Union Scotties
Cornell Raiders
Monessen Greyhounds
Clairton Bears
Imani Christian Saints
Eden Christian Warriors
Propel Andrew Street Panthers
Don Rebel is a TribLIVE High School Sports Network broadcaster and staff writer. Reach him at drebel@tribweb.com.