WPIAL boys basketball playoff clinchings as of Jan. 26

The WPIAL boys basketball regular season has two weeks left and, eventually, at least 76 teams will clinch a berth into the district playoffs.

The top four teams in each section qualify for the postseason. The exclusive home of the WPIAL boys basketball playoffs, the TribLive High School Sports Network keeps you updated on the growing postseason field after every Tuesday and Friday the rest of the season.

Here are the teams that have clinched a spot in the boys Path to the Pete through Friday, Jan. 26.

Class 6A: Seven of at least 12 teams have clinched

Central Catholic Vikings

Butler Golden Tornado

Canon-McMillan Big Macs

Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils

Bethel Park Black Hawks

Penn Hills Indians

Woodland Hills Wolverines

Class 5A: Three of at least 12 teams have clinched

Mars Fightin' Planets

Highlands Golden Rams

Franklin Regional Panthers

Class 4A: Three of at least 12 teams have clinched

Indiana Little Indians

Quaker Valley Quakers

Ambridge Bridgers

Class 3A: Eight of at least 16 teams have clinched

Lincoln Park Leopards

Aliquippa Quips

Ellwood City Wolverines

Seton LaSalle Rebels

Shady Side Academy Indians

Washington Little Prexies

Burgettstown Blue Devils

South Side Beaver Rams

Class 2A: Four of at least 12 teams have clinched

Serra Catholic Eagles

Chartiers-Houston Buccaneers

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers

Sewickley Academy Panthers

Class A: Eight of at least 12 teams have clinched

Vincentian Academy Royals

Union Scotties

Cornell Raiders

Monessen Greyhounds

Clairton Bears

Imani Christian Saints

Eden Christian Warriors

Propel Andrew Street Panthers

Don Rebel is a TribLIVE High School Sports Network broadcaster and staff writer. Reach him at drebel@tribweb.com.