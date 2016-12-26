2016 Valley News Dispatch football all-stars

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Offensive Player of the Year

Duane Brown•Apollo-Ridge

Sr., WR/RB/CB

5-foot-11, 184 pounds

John Skiba noticed something unusual with Duane Brown in his season debut Sept. 23 against Burrell.

Rust.

“I think he was a little unsure of what he'd be able to do,” Apollo-Ridge's coach said of his star, who missed the first four games of the season after suffering a torn ACL and MCL at a seven-on-seven competition with a travel team in March. “He was more cautious at the start. He wasn't full go like he usually is.”

Given Brown scored five touchdowns that day, leading Apollo-Ridge to a 48-34 Allegheny Conference victory, one wonders what he might have done at 100 percent.

Even after missing those four games, even after moving from running back to wide receiver, “Touchdown Brown” continued to shine in 2016.

Returning to the field just six months after suffering what could have been a season-ending injury, Brown rushed for 633 yards on just 74 carries, an average of 8.6 per tote. He caught 32 passes for 601 yards. And he scored 20 touchdowns in just seven games, helping the Vikings finish second in the Allegheny Conference and reach the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs, their fifth straight postseason berth.

He made a transition from running back to receiver, a position he played in the past but not with the same frequency. And as the season wore on, he began getting more carries out of the backfield and from the wildcat.

“(After the Burrell game) we started building more of the zone-read stuff for him, and I think after that, it just felt more comfortable,” Skiba said. “And that's the thing with him: As soon as he felt comfortable, it didn't matter where we put him, where we played him at — he was going to do his thing, and he knew the ball was going to be in his hands a lot of the time.”

The Allegheny Conference named Brown its top all-purpose offensive player, and he is the VND's Offensive Player of the Year for the second straight season.

Brown could not be reached for comment.

Brown's mix of speed and power left opposing defenses in the dust throughout his high school career, which he finished with nearly 5,000 rushing and receiving yards and 88 total touchdowns — including a WPIAL-record eight in one game as a junior.

“He gets after it more than anyone I've seen,” Skiba said. “He takes it personal when he plays. He doesn't shut up when he plays, and he loves that part of it. I think he gives everyone so much confidence when he's on the field. You could see how much better we were: Other guys made plays when he was there because he came back and everybody felt more comfortable.”

Brown's versatility — he was named first-team all-conference at running back, defensive back and kick returner — means he potentially could play several different roles in college.

He verbally committed to Robert Morris in early September and is receiving significant interest from schools in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, including offers from Cal (Pa.), Clarion and IUP, and another offer from Alderson Broaddus.

Many of the schools recruiting Brown are looking at him as a wide receiver, Skiba said.

Skiba, who has long said he believes Brown is a Division I talent, said the timing of Brown's injury perhaps affected his recruiting.

“He's definitely a great receiver; he's got great hands,” Skiba said. “Anytime you get him in space with the ball in his hands, you're in really great shape.

“I think he's going to be a steal for whoever gets him.”

Defensive Player of the Year

Chase Balla•Valley

Sr., RB/S

5-foot-8, 160 pounds

For a player nicknamed “Chase Me,” Valley senior Chase Balla ran down plenty of opponents himself.

A big hitter at free safety, Balla led the Vikings with 115 tackles, forced five fumbles, recovered three and had three sacks and an interception.

“He has a toughness that you just don't see in anybody,” Valley coach Muzzy Colosimo said. “His heart is probably four times the size of his body.”

The 5-foot-8, 160-pound Balla's hard hitting tempted Colosimo to move him to linebacker, but he made enough impact at safety to help Valley finish 6-3 and reach the brink of the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs. The Vikings finished just outside the eight-team field.

“He hits, and he plays at a high speed all the time,” Colosimo said. “His motor never stops.”

Balla made plenty of plays on offense, too, rushing for 1,034 yards and 14 touchdowns and passing for 452 yards and five scores.

But opposing coaches recognized his effort on the defensive end, naming him Allegheny Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

Given his play, he's an easy choice for VND Defensive Player of the Year, too.

“I think he was one of the best players in the league this year, and obviously the league thought so,” Colosimo said. “I'm kind of old-fashioned, and I tell all the college coaches he'll knock you in the dirt.”

The brother of Allegheny College sophomore Tyler Balla, Chase Balla is mulling over his own college decision, considering primarily Division III schools.

How did it feel to be named conference defensive player of the year?

It feels great. I actually felt really honored that the coaches saw my effort that I had this year, and I'm glad they recognized it. You know what they say: Hard work doesn't go unrecognized.

How do you think the season went?

Overall, I think we had a really good year. We deserved more, obviously. We were really hungry this year. We had a different approach than last year. Everything went well — I think we clicked on all our cylinders, and we had fun. That's the most important thing to do.

How disappointing was it to miss the playoffs?

It was pretty rough. Those last weeks after the season were rough. We were all questioning why we weren't in there, why we didn't get a chance to play in the playoffs. We all thought we deserved it. It was sad.

Are you satisfied with your Valley career?

No doubt. Valley's a one-of-a-kind place. Some of the people I've met there, some of the coaches, some of my friends, are definitely people I'd like to keep with me for the rest of my life. There's definitely good people there, and it definitely was a good experience.

What was it like playing for Muzzy?

It's fun. He makes it a fun atmosphere, and at the same time being serious. He shows you the right way. His main goal is to get you prepared for the next level, make you a man and get the scholarships and succeed with the rest of your life.

Who's better: You or your brother?

I'm going to have to take my stance that I'm better. I always brag because I think I got more touchdowns than him this year than he did his senior year.

What's the story with your nickname?

It started when I was in ArKen Youth Football. One of my dad's best friends was announcing the game, and he said, “Chase Me Balla.” From there, it just stuck.

Who's the toughest guy you played against?

I'd have to say (QB Alex Smith) from Keystone Oaks. But that's tough.

Do you prefer offense or defense?

I'd like to say I prefer offense, but I feel more defense because I like delivering a blow. I always liked the physical aspect of football, and I feel defense you pretty much have no restrictions. You can do whatever you want and just lay the boom.

Who's going to win the NCAA football playoff?

I'd have to say (Alabama). They're a powerhouse.

What was your best Christmas present?

I was around 6 years old, and I asked my mom for a pair of Nike spikes that I always wanted. I think they were the Michael Vick spikes. I got them, and I was so excited. I thought I was Michael Vick when I had them on.

Do you have any Christmas traditions?

We just get the family together at the fire hall and have a good time, talk about everything and eat some good food.

What's your favorite Christmas food?

I'd have to say my mother's ham. She makes one (heck) of a ham.

Favorite Christmas song?

“The Christmas Song.”

Any New Year's resolutions?

I haven't really thought of one yet, but what I'd say is probably work harder in the weight room.

Coach of the Year

Springdale's Dave Leasure

Dave Leasure saved his best season at Springdale for last.

Leasure, who resigned his post in November, led the Dynamos to a 6-5 record and a berth in the WPIAL Class A quarterfinals after a first-round upset of Carmichaels.

“Each of these teams have done extremely well, but this group in particular had the chance to play a lot of football starting in their freshman year,” Leasure said. “It was great to see our kids celebrate after the first playoff win since 2011. It was a great experience.”

Leasure succeeded Chuck Wagner — who led Springdale to the 2003 WPIAL title — in 2012.

Although he acknowledged the difficulty of replacing a legend like Wagner, Leasure had his own success, guiding the Dynamos to a 31-22 record and four playoff appearances in five seasons.

He did so while overseeing a roster that mostly had between 25 and 30 players.

“We did the best with what we had,” Leasure said. “To me, it was important to keep the program in a position where it could be successful. For the program to move forward, I just think someone else has to come in and build it.”

Football all-stars

Alex Bellinotti

Burrell, so., TE/LB

Standout on both sides of the ball caught 21 passes for 302 yards and three touchdowns. ... Led defense with 97 tackles and added three sacks.

Jon Bracy

Kiski Area, sr., DE/RB

Provided primary pass rush for much-improved defense, with team-high nine sacks and 33 tackles. … Rushed for 240 yards and a touchdown.

Sammy Carey

Springdale, sr., QB/DB

Experienced signal-caller passed for school-record 1,146 yards and 13 TDs and rushed for 244 and three scores. ... Added 79 tackles and two interceptions.

Brett Coleman

Apollo-Ridge, sr., RB/LB

Held the fort at RB while Duane Brown was out, rushing for 657 yards and seven TDs. ... Finished second on the team with 85 tackles.

Mitch DeZort

Highlands, sr., LB/WR

Division I recruit came within two sacks of his own single-season school record, finishing with 13 in nine games. … Added 87 tackles for strong defensive team.

Kyle Fitzroy

Apollo-Ridge, jr., QB

In his second season as starter, he broke out with 1,885 yards and 23 TDs against just four interceptions. ... Threw five TDs against Valley and 329 yards against South Allegheny.

Max Garda

Burrell, sr., QB/S

Passed for 1,107 yards and 10 TDs and ran for 1,164 yards and 11 TDs, first Bucs QB to surpass 1,000 in both … Provided leadership for injury-ravaged team.

Ross Greece

Kiski Area, jr., RB/S

Breakout offensive star rushed for 1,044 yards and 13 TDs, a lot of it out of the Wildcat. … Had 52 tackles and two interceptions, returning one for a score.

Josh Harmon

Springdale, jr., WR/DB

Added vertical threat to normally run-based offense, catching 29 passes and nine TDs and adding two rushing scores. ... Also blocked four kicks.

Zak Igo

Springdale, sr., OL/DL

Steady senior started the final 36 games of his career and helped power Dynamos' rushing attack to WPIAL quarterfinals. ... Had 23 tackles and a sack on defense.

Dom Martinka

Highlands, sr., RB/DB/KR

Big-play threat rushed for nearly 8 yards per carry and four touchdowns, adding two more TDs on kick returns. … Had 60 tackles and a fumble recovery.

Ethan McFarland

Springdale, sr., LB/RB

Leader of Springdale's defense had 94 tackles, a sack and two interceptions. ... Key part of Dynamos' wing-T offense also rushed for 524 yards and six touchdowns.

Cory Nulph

Leechburg, sr., LB/RB

First-team all-conference linebacker led Leechburg's defense in tackles. ... Rushed for four touchdowns and added another score through the air.

Austin Romanchak

Freeport, so., QB/DB/KR

Electrifying playmaker accounted for more than 2,000 yards and 17 total touchdowns, scoring via pass, rush, kick return, punt return and interception return.

DEONTE ROSS

Valley, so., FB/LB

A converted running back, Ross made first-team all-conference as a blocking back while showing the ability to run the ball, rushing for 475 yards and five TDs.

Jake Sarver

Freeport, jr., WR/DB/K

He scored seven times on offense and led the defense with 18 passes defended. ... First-team all-conference kicker and punter booted six field goals.

David Schuffert

Valley, so., OL-DL

Two-way starter had more than 60 tackles and five sacks. ... Offensively, he helped a Vikings ground game that produced a 1,000-yard rusher in Balla.

Jake Spirnock

Deer Lakes, jr., WR/DB

Big-bodied receiver provided a downfield threat for the Lancers, catching 37 passes for 517 yards and seven TDs for an improved passing offense.

Ben Sowinski

Springdale, sr., RB/LB

His 1,398 rushing yards ranks fourth in Springdale history, and he scored 17 TDs to boot. ... He added 76 tackles, two sacks, an interception and a blocked kick.

Brayden Thimons

Highlands, sr., LB/QB

RMU recruit led team with 96 tackles and had four sacks. ... Accounted for over 800 yards and eight TDs before shoulder injury shut him down on offense.

Nasan Tibbens

Riverview, sr., RB/LB

A big play waiting to happen, he rushed for more than 1,000 yards and scored more than 10 touchdowns to help the Raiders reach the playoffs.

Travis Wisniewski

Freeport, sr., OL/LB

Middle linebacker had team-best 98 tackles, including 10 for loss. ... One of four returning starting linemen, he helped lead a strong rushing game.