Pittsburgh Tribune-Review Terrific 25: Clairton's Wade named Player of the Year

As Lamont Wade's mother Joy tells it, her son's love for football started very early in life.

When the Clairton star committed to Penn State last weekend, she recalled Wade as a child — maybe 3 years old — playing with Legos blocks. But rather than building with them, he was sorting the pieces by color.

She asked: “Lamont, what are you doing?”

“He said, ‘Playing football.' Football with Legos?” she told those gathered to hear Wade's college choice. “So then I went out and got him the electronic football.

“He started at a young age this love for the game.”

Now a senior at Clairton, Wade ranked among the most-coveted football recruits in the country and will graduate as one of the all-time leading rushers in WPIAL history.

The 5-foot-10, 190-pound running back and defensive back ran this season for 2,368 yards on 178 carries (a 13.3-yard average) and scored 37 times for the WPIAL Class A champion and state runner-up, earning him the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review Football Player of the Year honor. Defensively, he had 45.5 tackles, four interceptions and scored three times.

Wade ranks third on the WPIAL all-time rushing list with 7,086 career yards.

What's your best memory from this season?

Probably winning the Aliquippa game. I just remember how big it was and all the hype leading up to it: two historic programs going against each other.

Do you have a favorite touchdown?

Everybody likes the one at the Aliquippa game where I jumped over a dude, but I like the one I scored against Monessen when I did a flip in the end zone. I hit the hole, took a cut in and then cut back out. I just ran past everybody. Somebody was coming at my ankle, and I did like a front flip.

Can you describe the reaction since you committed to Penn State?

It's been crazy. It's a real good feeling. I got a lot of fans excited.

How did the Penn State coaches react?

They were excited. I (talked on) Facetimed with coach (James) Franklin and coach Terry (Smith), and Coach Franklin was on Facetime with a No. 38 jersey on. He was yelling a bunch. I couldn't understand everything they were yelling, but he was all excited telling me to get ready to work.

Was it hard to say no to your other finalists: Pitt, WVU, Tennessee and UCLA?

Not really. It was a hard decision ... but whenever you're satisfied and you've got a good feeling about where you're going, that helps it out a little bit.

Besides Penn State, was there a recruiting visit you'll always remember?

Going down to Alabama. The visit there was real memorable. It was crazy. You could just tell it was ‘Bama. I worked out in front of coach (Nick) Saban. It was cool.

From start to finish, how many colleges did you visit?

Probably 20. Maybe more from seven-on-sevens.

How much mail did you get a day?

I've got so much mail downstairs in the den that my mom keeps saying something about throwing it out. I ain't letting her.

Did you try to read it all?

I hung some of the hand-written stuff up. You knew what the hand-written mail was and I read that. But other than that I just put it into piles.

What advice would you give a freshman?

Just work hard, stay persistent and consistent. Stay at it and make sure you're seen. And when you're seen, whenever you're in the spotlight or it's a big game or a big matchup, you've got to win.

Football all-stars

David Adams, LB/FB

Central Catholic, sr., 6-2, 235

The Notre Dame commit became the all-time leading tackler for the WPIAL champion and PIAA Class 6A runner-up. Had 84 tackles, 5.5 sacks, one interception and recovered two fumbles.

Frank Antuono, QB/LB

Neshannock, sr., 6-2, 220

A Robert Morris recruit, Antuono led the Lancers to the WPIAL finals as a dual-threat quarterback and linebacker. He passed for 2,165 yards, rushed for 856 and made 58 tackles for the WPIAL Class 2A runners-up.

Jack Cook, QB/DB

Seneca Valley, sr., 6-0, 195

A 2,001-yard passer with 20 touchdowns, Cook led Seneca Valley to the WPIAL finals for the first time. A mobile quarterback, Cook also rushed for 655 yards and 13 touchdowns, and added two interceptions on defense.

Devin Danielson, OL/DL

Thomas Jefferson, jr., 6-3, 290

Danielson was among the most disruptive two-way linemen in the WPIAL. He had 41 tackles, six sacks and two fumble recoveries, and helped the Jaguars win the WPIAL Class 4A title. His college offers include West Virginia.

Zane Dudek, RB/DB

Armstrong, sr., 5-10, 190

A Yale recruit, Dudek set the WPIAL single-season rushing record with 2,936 yards on 290 carries and scored 37 times. He graduates fourth on the WPIAL all-time rushing list with 6,977 career yards.

Kieran Firment, OL/DL

West Allegheny, sr., 6-4, 280

The Colorado State recruit was a road-grading guard and run-stuffing nose tackle for the WPIAL Class 5A champion and PIAA semifinalist. Defensively, he made 79 tackles (32 solo).

Paris Ford, WR/DB

Steel Valley, sr., 6-2, 190

A highly recruited safety and Pitt commit, Ford's arrival at Steel Valley helped the Ironmen romp all 13 opponents by mercy rule and win WPIAL and PIAA titles. He had 23 touchdowns and scored them many ways: rushing, receiving and returns.

Noah Hamlin, QB/DB

Clairton, sr., 5-11, 160

A star receiver as a junior, Hamlin transitioned to quarterback this season and helped Clairton reach the PIAA Class A finals. The Division I recruit passed for 1,061 yards, rushed for 15 touchdowns and made five interceptions on defense.

Curtis Harper, OL/DL

McKeesport, sr., 6-3, 293

The Syracuse recruit was an anchor for McKeesport's offensive and defensive lines. He had 36 tackles, and the Tigers finished as WPIAL Class 5A runners-up.

David Harvey, RB/LB

Mt. Lebanon, sr., 6-2, 210

A Princeton recruit, Harvey led the Blue Devils to a Class 6A conference title with 1,408 yards rushing and scored 19 times. The two-way standout had a five-touchdown effort against rival Bethel Park that included a fumble return.

Quinton Hill, RB/LB

Thomas Jefferson, sr., 6-0, 200

Hill, a St. Francis recruit, surpassed 100 yards rushing in 11 of 13 games and averaged 149.2. He led the WPIAL Class 5A champions with 1,940 yards and 28 touchdowns, and added 33 tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles.

Kurt Hinish, OL/DL

Central Catholic, sr., 6-3, 290

A defensive line recruit for Notre Dame, Hinish was a standout two-way starter for the WPIAL Class 6A champion and PIAA finalist. Defensively, he made 27 tackles and had three sacks.

Donovan Jeter, DE/TE

Beaver Falls, sr., 6-5, 250

A Michigan recruit, Jeter had two sacks and was a disruptive force in the PIAA Class 3A championship and led Beaver Falls to its first state title in school history.

Phil Jurkovec, QB

Pine-Richland, jr., 6-5, 205

The Notre Dame commit played only six games before a thumb injury sidelined him, yet still passed for 1,673 yards and 12 touchdowns. He rushed for 481 yards and eight scores.

Josh Lugg, OL/DL

North Allegheny, sr., 6-7, 290

The Notre Dame recruit was an anchor at tackle for the Tigers, who averaged 275 rushing yards and reached the WPIAL Class 6A playoffs. He also had three sacks.

Ethan Maenza, QB/DB

North Allegheny, sr., 6-1, 185

A true dual-threat quarterback and Ivy League recruit, Maenza reached both 1,000 yards rushing and passing in the regular season. He scored 21 times for the Class 6A playoff team, and also made 41 tackles.

DeWayne Murray, RB/LB

Steel Valley, sr., 5-9, 185

A 2,000-yard rusher with 46 touchdowns, Murray led the Ironmen to WPIAL and PIAA titles. He finished sixth all-time among WPIAL rushers with 6,503 yards. A Division I recruit, Murray was named the state's player of the year in Class 2A

Kenny Robinson, QB/DB

Imani Christian, sr., 6-2, 200

A West Virginia recruit, Robinson led Imani Christian to the WPIAL playoffs in his first season with the Saints. He scored 15 rushing touchdowns and also showed his arm with a 448-yard single-game passing performance.

Malik Shepherd, RB/WR/DB

Beaver Falls, jr., 6-0, 180

A 1,000-yard rusher with WVU among his offers, Shepherd helped Beaver Falls in multiple ways. In the state final alone, he rushed for 115 yards and a score, and had two sacks and two interceptions.

Alex Smith, QB

Keystone Oaks, sr., 6-4, 195

A dual-threat quarterback and Duquesne University recruit, Smith showed his athleticism when he threw for 450 yards and rushed for 203 in the same game. He finished the season as a 3,121-yard passer and a 1,117-yard rusher.

Geno Stone, QB/DB

New Castle, sr., 6-0, 185

A big-play safety and Kent State recruit, Stone made 10 interceptions for the WPIAL Class 4A runner-up. He also was a dual-threat quarterback for the Red Hurricanes, passing for 1,447 yards and rushing for almost 700.

C.J. Thorpe, OL/DL

Central Catholic, sr., 6-4, 310

A Penn State recruit, Thorpe was a two-way tackle for the WPIAL Class 6A champion and PIAA runner-up. With Thorpe on the line, the Vikings rushed for more than 4,000 yards.

Darius Wise, QB/DB

Beaver, sr., 5-11, 170

In one regular-season win, Wise rushed for 402 yards and seven touchdowns. A dual-threat quarterback, Wise finished the season with 1,509 rushing yards and scored 24 times. He has Virginia among his offers.

Zane Zandier, WR/DB

Thomas Jefferson, sr., 6-4, 215

The Virginia recruit had 44 receptions for 900 yards and 19 touchdowns for the WPIAL Class 4A champion. A hard-hitting defender, Zandier had 35 tackles and forced two turnovers.