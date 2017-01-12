Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Football

High school football notebook: Knoch, Monessen hire head coaches
Bill Hartlep | Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, 4:06 p.m.

Updated 18 hours ago

The South Butler School Board on Wednesday night hired Frank Whalen as head coach of the Knoch football team.

Whalen takes over for Mike King, who resigned after 19 seasons and a 86-103 record.

“I'm humbled to take over for my trusted friend, Mike King, and eager to work with the great kids at Knoch once again,” Whalen said.

Whalen, who was a Knoch assistant coach from 2008-14, spent the past two seasons as an assistant coach at Geneva College, where he was an all-conference nose guard from 1983-85. He was an NAIA All-American his senior season.

Whalen also has spent time as an assistant coach at Shippensburg, King George High School in Virginia, Stafford High School (Va.), Valley and Hempfield.

At Knoch, he was the defensive coordinator for five seasons, helping the Knights reach the WPIAL title game in 2011.

Monessen hires Blainefield

Monessen named Mikey Blainefield as its new football coach this week. He replaces Joe Salvino, who resigned after two seasons and a 6-13 record. Salvino also coaches the Greyhounds basketball team.

Blainefield is a 2004 Monessen graduate who went on to play at Georgetown. He has been an assistant coach the past six seasons at Monessen.

Connellsville opening

The Connellsville football program is looking for a head coach again after Tim Karpiak resigned this week after one season. Karpiak had replaced Dave McDonald last offseason after McDonald led the Falcons for five years.

Other WPIAL football programs with coaching vacancies include Brownsville, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, Greensburg Central Catholic, Kiski Area, Mt. Pleasant, Springdale and Woodland Hills.

Big 33 under new management

The annual Big 33 Football Classic will have new leadership this spring after the Big 33 Foundation announced Wednesday it was dissolving, a few weeks after executive director Dave Trimbur died suddenly.

It will be run by the Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association, which also oversees the annual East-West all-star game.

Plans are in place for the 60th annual Big 33 Football Classic to go on as planned. The game is scheduled for May 29 at Hersheypark Stadium.

The player nomination deadline was Monday. Teams are expected to be announced in early February.

Bill Hartlep is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bhartlep@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.