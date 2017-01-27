Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Football

Baldwin football coach Wagner resigns

Ray Fisher | Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, 4:57 p.m.
randy jarosz | for the south hills record
Baldwin head coach Pete Wagner is in his first year as the Fighting Highlanders' field boss.

Updated 8 minutes ago

Pete Wagner has stepped down as head coach of the Baldwin varsity football program.

Wagner, the Fighting Highlanders' coach for four years, offered his resignation Wednesday to Baldwin athletic director Vince Sortino.

“I met with Mr. Sortino and stated it was best that I step down,” Wagner said. “Following the meeting, I had the opportunity to meet with our players that were attending offseason workouts.

“I informed the district that the resignation was for personal reasons.”

Wagner compiled a 10-27 record with one WPIAL playoff appearance.

“Pete worked very hard during his tenure as our head football coach,” Sortino said. “We participate is a very tough conference, and our coaches and student-athletes gave 100 percent effort in their preparation during practices and games.”

Wagner, 34, previously was an assistant coach for four years at Baldwin, and was the team's offensive coordinator prior to his head-coaching stint.

“I am extremely thankful for the opportunity to serve the student-athletes of the program, and wish the football community nothing but the best moving forward,” he said. “Coaching is truly a rewarding experience, and I always cherished the opportunity to better student-athletes in order to be productive members of our community.

“There are always highs and lows in coaching. The best memories are the lasting impressions the game of football leaves on those who are exposed to it. Having the opportunity to see kids successful at the college level, at work or with families is why coaching and athletics is an integral part of the development of kids, and a key fiber that holds communities together.”

Earlier in his career, Wagner was an assistant at Morehead State University and Montour High School, and as a volunteer assistant during his college summers at Seton-La Salle.

He played football at Seton-La Salle, Valley Forge Military Academy and Morehead State.

“I have no coaching plans at the moment,” he said. “It has been a busy four years, and I am going to take some time in order to take a step back.”

Wagner is a computer teacher at Harrison Middle School. He also has served as the dean of students in the Baldwin-Whitehall School District.

Sortino hopes to have a new head coach hired at Baldwin as soon as possible.

“Once our school board accepts the resignation, the job will be posted,” Sortino said. “After the initial posting, I will begin interviews so we can have a new coach hopefully on board for our April school board meeting.”

Baldwin competes in football in the Allegheny Nine Conference in Class 5A, along with West Allegheny, Woodland Hills, Upper St. Clair, North Hills, Fox Chapel, Moon, Chartiers Valley and Hampton.

West Allegheny won the WPIAL Class 5A championship last fall.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.