Baldwin football coach Wagner resigns

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pete Wagner has stepped down as head coach of the Baldwin varsity football program.

Wagner, the Fighting Highlanders' coach for four years, offered his resignation Wednesday to Baldwin athletic director Vince Sortino.

“I met with Mr. Sortino and stated it was best that I step down,” Wagner said. “Following the meeting, I had the opportunity to meet with our players that were attending offseason workouts.

“I informed the district that the resignation was for personal reasons.”

Wagner compiled a 10-27 record with one WPIAL playoff appearance.

“Pete worked very hard during his tenure as our head football coach,” Sortino said. “We participate is a very tough conference, and our coaches and student-athletes gave 100 percent effort in their preparation during practices and games.”

Wagner, 34, previously was an assistant coach for four years at Baldwin, and was the team's offensive coordinator prior to his head-coaching stint.

“I am extremely thankful for the opportunity to serve the student-athletes of the program, and wish the football community nothing but the best moving forward,” he said. “Coaching is truly a rewarding experience, and I always cherished the opportunity to better student-athletes in order to be productive members of our community.

“There are always highs and lows in coaching. The best memories are the lasting impressions the game of football leaves on those who are exposed to it. Having the opportunity to see kids successful at the college level, at work or with families is why coaching and athletics is an integral part of the development of kids, and a key fiber that holds communities together.”

Earlier in his career, Wagner was an assistant at Morehead State University and Montour High School, and as a volunteer assistant during his college summers at Seton-La Salle.

He played football at Seton-La Salle, Valley Forge Military Academy and Morehead State.

“I have no coaching plans at the moment,” he said. “It has been a busy four years, and I am going to take some time in order to take a step back.”

Wagner is a computer teacher at Harrison Middle School. He also has served as the dean of students in the Baldwin-Whitehall School District.

Sortino hopes to have a new head coach hired at Baldwin as soon as possible.

“Once our school board accepts the resignation, the job will be posted,” Sortino said. “After the initial posting, I will begin interviews so we can have a new coach hopefully on board for our April school board meeting.”

Baldwin competes in football in the Allegheny Nine Conference in Class 5A, along with West Allegheny, Woodland Hills, Upper St. Clair, North Hills, Fox Chapel, Moon, Chartiers Valley and Hampton.

West Allegheny won the WPIAL Class 5A championship last fall.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.