Football

Kiski Area kicker Bisceglia commits to Robert Morris
Doug Gulasy | Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, 11:45 p.m.
Dan Speicher | For The Tribune-Review
Kiski Area's Nick Bisceglia (17), on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2016.
Dan Speicher | For The Tribune-Review
Kiski Area's Nick Bisceglia during practice, on Monday, Aug. 29, 2016.

Nick Bisceglia faced a difficult decision for college: pick soccer, his chosen sport for most of his life, or football, the one he tried for the first time as a high school junior.

In the end, new beat old.

Bisceglia, a senior kicker/punter at Kiski Area, verbally committed Sunday to play football at Robert Morris, choosing the Colonials over soccer offers from Baldwin-Wallace and West Virginia Wesleyan.

“The last couple days were very stressful for me, talking a lot with my parents and a bunch of other people that I trust,” Bisceglia said. “I trust them in helping guide where I was going to go.”

Bisceglia credited Hunter Gilstrap, a former Pittsburgh Riverhounds goalkeeper and founder of the Riverhounds Goalkeeper Academy, for helping him choose football.

“He was in the same situation, but he took soccer over football,” Bisceglia said of Gilstrap, who played at Clemson and now coaches goalkeepers at Pitt. “He told me this is really kind of a once-in-a-lifetime chance to play football in college.”

After joining Kiski Area's football team as a junior, Bisceglia went 5 for 5 on field goals, with a long of 31 yards, and 38 for 42 on extra points. He also punted, averaging 32.3 yards on 95 punts over the past two seasons, and was named first-team Big East 9 Conference at both positions as a senior.

In soccer, Bisceglia made the all-WPIAL team as a junior and senior and led Kiski Area to the WPIAL Class AAA semifinals in 2015.

Bisceglia's older brother, Matt, is a sophomore goalkeeper on Robert Morris' soccer team.

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.

