Football

Chart: Top-ranked WPIAL and City League football players for past 11 seasons

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, 12:25 p.m.
CHRISTOPHER HORNER | TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Woodland Hills' Rob Gronkowski
Christopher Horner
Clairton's Tyler Boyd scores the Bears' first touchdown past Dunmore's Mike Kolcharno during the first quarter of the PIAA Class A state championship game Friday Dec. 14, 2012 in Hershey. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Christopher Horner
Central Valley receiver Robert Foster. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Hopewell's Rushel Shell scores past Mt. Lebanon's Taylor Dean during the first quarter Friday, Sept. 23, 2011, at Tony Dorsett Stadium.
studio shot of valley's toney clemons (WR).

Updated 32 minutes ago

A list of the five top-ranked WPIAL and City League football players for the past 11 seasons (2007-2017). They are listed based on Rivals.com's rankings of the top players in Pennsylvania.

2017
Player High school Position Career path
1. Lamont Wade Clairton CB Enrolled at Penn State
2. Paris Ford Steel Valley S Committed to Pitt
3. C.J. Thorpe Central Catholic OL Committed to PSU
4. Josh Lugg North Allegheny OL Committed to Notre Dame
5. Donovan Jeter Beaver Falls DT Enrolled at Michigan
* Ranked Nos. 6 and 7, Central Catholic linebacker David Adams and defensive tackle Kurt Hinish have committed to Notre Dame.
       
2016
Player High school Position Career path
1. Miles Sanders Woodland Hills RB Ran for 184 yards at PSU
2. Damar Hamlin Central Catholic CB Backup at Pitt
3. Kaezon Pugh Aliquippa LB Redshirted at Pitt
4. Khaleke Hudson McKeesport S Special teams at Michigan
5. Therran Coleman Brashear CB Redshirted at Pitt
       
2015
Player High school Position Career path
1. Jordan Whitehead Central Valley S Two-year starter at Pitt
2. Sterling Jenkins Baldwin OL Backup at PSU
3. Alex Paulina Canon-McMillan OL No longer with Pitt team
4. Nick Bowers Kittanning TE Backup at PSU
5. John Petrishen Central Catholic S Backup at PSU
       
2014
Player High school Position Career path
1. Montae Nicholson Gateway S Two-year starter at Michigan State
2. Dravon Henry Aliquippa S 26 starts, torn ACL at West Virginia
3. Alex Bookser Mt. Lebanon G 1-year starter at Pitt
4. Chase Winovich Thomas Jefferson DE Backup at Michigan
5. Mike Grimm Bethel Park G Pitt career ended by hip injury
* Ranked No. 10, New Castle's Malik Hooker of Ohio State could be one of the first defensive backs drafted this year.
       
2013
Player High school Position Career path
1. Dorian Johnson Belle Vernon G 3-year starter at Pitt
2. Robert Foster Central Valley WR Backup, 21 career catches at Alabama
3. Pat Kugler North Allegheny G Backup at Michigan
4. Tyler Boyd Clairton WR Bengals 2nd-round draft choice from Pitt
5. Scott Orndoff Seton-La Salle TE 58 catches, 13 TDs at Pitt
* Pitt running back James Conner of Erie McDowell was ranked sixth.
       
2012
Player High school Position Career path
1. Rushel Shell Hopewell RB Transferred from Pitt to WVU
2. Adam Bisnowaty Fox Chapel OT 3-year starter at Pitt
3. Greg Garmon Erie McDowell RB Left Iowa after one season
4. Deaysean Rippy Sto-Rox LB Transferred from Pitt to Colorado
5. Demetrious Cox Jeannette DB 25 starts at Michigan State
*Steelers tight end Jesse James of South Allegheny was ranked No. 9.
       
2011
Player High school Position Career path
1. Delvon Simmons McKeesport DT 24 starts at USC, cut by Colts
2. Dondi Kirby Gateway DB Signed with Illinois, never played
3. Branden Jackson McKeesport DE 38 starts at Texas Tech, free agent with Raiders
4. Lafayette Pitts Woodland Hills CB 4-year starter at Pitt, free agent with Dolphins
5. Mike Caputo West Allegheny S All-Big Ten at Wisconsin
* Pitt defensive end Ejuan Price of Woodland Hills was ranked No. 6.
       
2010
Player High school Position Career path
1. Cullen Christian Penn Hills DB Transferred from Michigan to Pitt to WVU
2. Mike Hull Canon-McMillan LB Two-year starter at PSU, Dolphins backup
3. Paul Jones Sto-Rox QB Transferred from PSU to Robert Morris
4. Tom Ricketts North Allegheny OL Transferred from PSU to Pitt
5. Miles Dieffenbach Fox Chapel G 26 starts at PSU, cut by Steelers
*Rams All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald of Pitt and Penn Hills was ranked No. 8.
       
2009
Player High school Position Career path
1. Corey Brown Gateway S Backup at Ohio State
2. Dorian Bell Gateway LB Transferred from Ohio State to Duquesne
3. Todd Thomas Beaver Falls LB 34 starts at Pitt, free agent with Jaguars
4. Dan Mason Penn Hills LB Knee injury at Pitt
5. Jordan Hall Jeannette RB 3,486 all-purpose yards at Ohio State, cut by Steelers
       
2008
Player High school Position Career path
1. Terrelle Pryor Jeannette QB Threw for 6,177 yards at Ohio State, WR with Browns
2. Jon Baldwin Aliquippa WR Chiefs 1st-round draft choice from Pitt
3. Lucas Nix Thomas Jefferson OT 3-year starter at Pitt, free agent with Raiders
4. Shayne Hale Gateway DL Six starts for Pitt
5. Mike Yancich Trinity LB Special teams captain at PSU
       
2007
Player High school Position Career path
1. Toney Clemons Valley WR Transferred from Michigan to Colorado, Steelers 7th-round draft choice
2. Stefan Wisniewski Central Catholic OL 3-year starter at PSU, Raiders 2nd-round draft choice
3. Nick Sukay Greensburg C.C. S 19 starts at PSU, free agent with Bills
4. Chris Jacobson Keystone Oaks G 30 starts at Pitt
5. Rob Gronkowski Woodland Hills TE All-Pac 12 at Arizona, Patriots 2nd-round draft choice
       

 

