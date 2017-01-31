Chart: Top-ranked WPIAL and City League football players for past 11 seasons
Updated 32 minutes ago
A list of the five top-ranked WPIAL and City League football players for the past 11 seasons (2007-2017). They are listed based on Rivals.com's rankings of the top players in Pennsylvania.
|2017
|Player
|High school
|Position
|Career path
|1. Lamont Wade
|Clairton
|CB
|Enrolled at Penn State
|2. Paris Ford
|Steel Valley
|S
|Committed to Pitt
|3. C.J. Thorpe
|Central Catholic
|OL
|Committed to PSU
|4. Josh Lugg
|North Allegheny
|OL
|Committed to Notre Dame
|5. Donovan Jeter
|Beaver Falls
|DT
|Enrolled at Michigan
|* Ranked Nos. 6 and 7, Central Catholic linebacker David Adams and defensive tackle Kurt Hinish have committed to Notre Dame.
|2016
|Player
|High school
|Position
|Career path
|1. Miles Sanders
|Woodland Hills
|RB
|Ran for 184 yards at PSU
|2. Damar Hamlin
|Central Catholic
|CB
|Backup at Pitt
|3. Kaezon Pugh
|Aliquippa
|LB
|Redshirted at Pitt
|4. Khaleke Hudson
|McKeesport
|S
|Special teams at Michigan
|5. Therran Coleman
|Brashear
|CB
|Redshirted at Pitt
|2015
|Player
|High school
|Position
|Career path
|1. Jordan Whitehead
|Central Valley
|S
|Two-year starter at Pitt
|2. Sterling Jenkins
|Baldwin
|OL
|Backup at PSU
|3. Alex Paulina
|Canon-McMillan
|OL
|No longer with Pitt team
|4. Nick Bowers
|Kittanning
|TE
|Backup at PSU
|5. John Petrishen
|Central Catholic
|S
|Backup at PSU
|2014
|Player
|High school
|Position
|Career path
|1. Montae Nicholson
|Gateway
|S
|Two-year starter at Michigan State
|2. Dravon Henry
|Aliquippa
|S
|26 starts, torn ACL at West Virginia
|3. Alex Bookser
|Mt. Lebanon
|G
|1-year starter at Pitt
|4. Chase Winovich
|Thomas Jefferson
|DE
|Backup at Michigan
|5. Mike Grimm
|Bethel Park
|G
|Pitt career ended by hip injury
|* Ranked No. 10, New Castle's Malik Hooker of Ohio State could be one of the first defensive backs drafted this year.
|2013
|Player
|High school
|Position
|Career path
|1. Dorian Johnson
|Belle Vernon
|G
|3-year starter at Pitt
|2. Robert Foster
|Central Valley
|WR
|Backup, 21 career catches at Alabama
|3. Pat Kugler
|North Allegheny
|G
|Backup at Michigan
|4. Tyler Boyd
|Clairton
|WR
|Bengals 2nd-round draft choice from Pitt
|5. Scott Orndoff
|Seton-La Salle
|TE
|58 catches, 13 TDs at Pitt
|* Pitt running back James Conner of Erie McDowell was ranked sixth.
|2012
|Player
|High school
|Position
|Career path
|1. Rushel Shell
|Hopewell
|RB
|Transferred from Pitt to WVU
|2. Adam Bisnowaty
|Fox Chapel
|OT
|3-year starter at Pitt
|3. Greg Garmon
|Erie McDowell
|RB
|Left Iowa after one season
|4. Deaysean Rippy
|Sto-Rox
|LB
|Transferred from Pitt to Colorado
|5. Demetrious Cox
|Jeannette
|DB
|25 starts at Michigan State
|*Steelers tight end Jesse James of South Allegheny was ranked No. 9.
|2011
|Player
|High school
|Position
|Career path
|1. Delvon Simmons
|McKeesport
|DT
|24 starts at USC, cut by Colts
|2. Dondi Kirby
|Gateway
|DB
|Signed with Illinois, never played
|3. Branden Jackson
|McKeesport
|DE
|38 starts at Texas Tech, free agent with Raiders
|4. Lafayette Pitts
|Woodland Hills
|CB
|4-year starter at Pitt, free agent with Dolphins
|5. Mike Caputo
|West Allegheny
|S
|All-Big Ten at Wisconsin
|* Pitt defensive end Ejuan Price of Woodland Hills was ranked No. 6.
|2010
|Player
|High school
|Position
|Career path
|1. Cullen Christian
|Penn Hills
|DB
|Transferred from Michigan to Pitt to WVU
|2. Mike Hull
|Canon-McMillan
|LB
|Two-year starter at PSU, Dolphins backup
|3. Paul Jones
|Sto-Rox
|QB
|Transferred from PSU to Robert Morris
|4. Tom Ricketts
|North Allegheny
|OL
|Transferred from PSU to Pitt
|5. Miles Dieffenbach
|Fox Chapel
|G
|26 starts at PSU, cut by Steelers
|*Rams All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald of Pitt and Penn Hills was ranked No. 8.
|2009
|Player
|High school
|Position
|Career path
|1. Corey Brown
|Gateway
|S
|Backup at Ohio State
|2. Dorian Bell
|Gateway
|LB
|Transferred from Ohio State to Duquesne
|3. Todd Thomas
|Beaver Falls
|LB
|34 starts at Pitt, free agent with Jaguars
|4. Dan Mason
|Penn Hills
|LB
|Knee injury at Pitt
|5. Jordan Hall
|Jeannette
|RB
|3,486 all-purpose yards at Ohio State, cut by Steelers
|2008
|Player
|High school
|Position
|Career path
|1. Terrelle Pryor
|Jeannette
|QB
|Threw for 6,177 yards at Ohio State, WR with Browns
|2. Jon Baldwin
|Aliquippa
|WR
|Chiefs 1st-round draft choice from Pitt
|3. Lucas Nix
|Thomas Jefferson
|OT
|3-year starter at Pitt, free agent with Raiders
|4. Shayne Hale
|Gateway
|DL
|Six starts for Pitt
|5. Mike Yancich
|Trinity
|LB
|Special teams captain at PSU
|2007
|Player
|High school
|Position
|Career path
|1. Toney Clemons
|Valley
|WR
|Transferred from Michigan to Colorado, Steelers 7th-round draft choice
|2. Stefan Wisniewski
|Central Catholic
|OL
|3-year starter at PSU, Raiders 2nd-round draft choice
|3. Nick Sukay
|Greensburg C.C.
|S
|19 starts at PSU, free agent with Bills
|4. Chris Jacobson
|Keystone Oaks
|G
|30 starts at Pitt
|5. Rob Gronkowski
|Woodland Hills
|TE
|All-Pac 12 at Arizona, Patriots 2nd-round draft choice