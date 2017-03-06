Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Football

Brentwood's Thomas to play at RMU

Ray Fisher | Monday, March 6, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Jeff Healy | For the Tribune-Review
Brentwood's Jake Thomas will play at Robert Morris.
Jeff Healy | For the Tribune-Review
Brentwood's Jake Thomas will play at Robert Morris.
Jeff Healy | For the Tribune-Review
Brentwood's Jake Thomas will play at Robert Morris.

Updated 50 minutes ago

Jake Thomas was an all-conference defensive back on the Brentwood football team last season.

A 6-foot-2, 185-pound senior, Thomas led the team in interceptions with five, and helped propel the Spartans to a berth in the WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinals and an 8-3 overall record.

Thomas plans to continue his football career at Robert Morris University, and, yes, as a defensive back.

He will vie for a spot in the Colonials' secondary, in particular at a safety position.

“I was considering a few other colleges, including Duquesne and Pitt,” said Thomas, who has a 3.7 grade-point average and will major in mechanical engineering. “However, RMU was on the top of my list. I visited the campus and loved everything I saw. It seemed like a great fit.”

The RMU football team, coached by former Steelers defensive end John Banaszak, is a member of the Northeast Conference. Banaszak was a three-time Super Bowl winner with the Steelers.

Mike Brown coaches the Colonials' safeties.

“I don't know anyone on the team,” Thomas said. “However, I am so excited to meet my new teammates.”

Thomas was a two-year starter for the Spartans and also ranked among the team's leading receivers last fall with 14 receptions for 142 yards.

Brentwood coach Kevin Kissel said he couldn't recall anyone else ever having five interceptions in a season in his 20 years coaching the Spartans.

“Jake's come a long, long way,” Kissel said. “He started on both sides of the ball; he always did what you asked him to do. He knows exactly where you should be (on the field), and what to look for. He's the kind of kid you love to coach. He's a fun kid to coach, too.

“He will be fully committed to Robert Morris. He's a great student. He will put in the time and effort. He will get bigger and stronger, physically, and will work to do what they ask him to do.”

Thomas, who said a personal highlight was scoring a touchdown in his final home game, also plays third base on the Brentwood baseball team. He is a two-year starter in both football and baseball.

He said the two biggest influences in his athletic career have been his parents, Gary and Marcy.

“They gave me the opportunity and support to reach my full potential,” Thomas said. “They came to every game that they could, and I can't thank them enough.

“I'd (also) like to thank all my coaches over the years that helped form me into the person and player that I am today.”

Thomas, whose brother Jared was a sophomore wide receiver for the Spartans last fall, also serves as a volunteer coach in the Brentwood Dukes youth football program.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.