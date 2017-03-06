Brentwood's Thomas to play at RMU

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Jake Thomas was an all-conference defensive back on the Brentwood football team last season.

A 6-foot-2, 185-pound senior, Thomas led the team in interceptions with five, and helped propel the Spartans to a berth in the WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinals and an 8-3 overall record.

Thomas plans to continue his football career at Robert Morris University, and, yes, as a defensive back.

He will vie for a spot in the Colonials' secondary, in particular at a safety position.

“I was considering a few other colleges, including Duquesne and Pitt,” said Thomas, who has a 3.7 grade-point average and will major in mechanical engineering. “However, RMU was on the top of my list. I visited the campus and loved everything I saw. It seemed like a great fit.”

The RMU football team, coached by former Steelers defensive end John Banaszak, is a member of the Northeast Conference. Banaszak was a three-time Super Bowl winner with the Steelers.

Mike Brown coaches the Colonials' safeties.

“I don't know anyone on the team,” Thomas said. “However, I am so excited to meet my new teammates.”

Thomas was a two-year starter for the Spartans and also ranked among the team's leading receivers last fall with 14 receptions for 142 yards.

Brentwood coach Kevin Kissel said he couldn't recall anyone else ever having five interceptions in a season in his 20 years coaching the Spartans.

“Jake's come a long, long way,” Kissel said. “He started on both sides of the ball; he always did what you asked him to do. He knows exactly where you should be (on the field), and what to look for. He's the kind of kid you love to coach. He's a fun kid to coach, too.

“He will be fully committed to Robert Morris. He's a great student. He will put in the time and effort. He will get bigger and stronger, physically, and will work to do what they ask him to do.”

Thomas, who said a personal highlight was scoring a touchdown in his final home game, also plays third base on the Brentwood baseball team. He is a two-year starter in both football and baseball.

He said the two biggest influences in his athletic career have been his parents, Gary and Marcy.

“They gave me the opportunity and support to reach my full potential,” Thomas said. “They came to every game that they could, and I can't thank them enough.

“I'd (also) like to thank all my coaches over the years that helped form me into the person and player that I am today.”

Thomas, whose brother Jared was a sophomore wide receiver for the Spartans last fall, also serves as a volunteer coach in the Brentwood Dukes youth football program.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.