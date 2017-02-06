TJ football players sign letters of intent

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Notes, quotes & updates from around the Thomas Jefferson athletics landscape:

• Three senior members of the WPIAL Class 4A champion Thomas Jefferson football team last week signed college letters of intent.

Zane Zandier, Jonathan Muehlbauer and Quinton Hill officially became members of the Virginia, Robert Morris and Howard football programs, respectively.

Zandier, a wide receiver/defensive back for the Jaguars, was recruited by Virginia as a linebacker.

“I am very excited about my decision,” Zandier said. “I plan to make an impact as soon as I can next season. I'll work as hard as I can and see where it can get me as soon as possible.”

Muehlbauer, also a WR/DB, was recruited by RMU as a defensive back.

“I'm hoping to get a chance to step in with the starting offense or defense. They said they could possibly use me on offense as a receiver,” Muehlbauer said. “But if not, I hope to make an impact on special teams returning kicks of punts.

“I am training now and can't wait to get out there and compete for a national championship. Our recruiting class is something special.”

Hill (RB/LB), the all-time leader in career rushing at TJ, was recruited by Howard at the running back position.

“I chose Howard because I believe in the success that the program will have in the upcoming years,” Hill said. “I expect to help the team any way I can as early as possible.”

• TJ senior Nick Freiwald (WR/DB) plans to continue his football career as a preferred walk-on at Youngstown State.

Freiwald will vie for a defensive back position with the Penguins.

“I chose them because they gave me the best opportunity to play at the Division I level,” Freiwald said, “and I really liked the coaching staff.”

Freiwald, who has a 3.3 grade-point average and plans to major in finance, also considered attending James Madison, Valparaiso, Bucknell and a few PSAC schools. He plans to attend classes this summer at Youngstown State.

“I would love to have the opportunity to make my way onto the travel roster or special teams,” Freiwald said. “However, red-shirting (as a freshman) is a realistic option, as well. And, for my career goals, I would like to start and help the team return to the FCS championship.”

• TJ junior Devin Danielson, a 6-foot-3, 290-pound lineman, has received around a dozen college offers, with Pitt, West Virginia, Iowa State, UCLA and Virginia among them.

Danielson, a three-year starter for the Jaguars, was credited with 41 tackles, six sacks and two fumble recoveries at his defensive line position last season.

Zandier (6-3, 215) and Danielson were selected to the MSA Sports Network “Elite Eleven” all-star football team following the 2016 season.

Danielson was the only junior chosen to the MSA Sports all-star squad.

• TJ football coach Bill Cherpak recently was selected as the Pittsburgh Steelers' nominee for the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year award.

Cherpak was nominated for the national award, named for the winningest coach in NFL history, for “his character and integrity, leadership and dedication to the community, commitment to player health and safety, and on-field success.”

The Jaguars won their second consecutive WPIAL championship in 2016, and finished with a 12-1 overall record.

Cherpak and the other 31 nominees were invited and recognized during the NFL's week-long celebration of football at the 2017 Pro Bowl in Orlando.

“High school football coaches have a profound impact on the lives of young athletes. We are honored to recognize these individuals who embody the leadership and commitment to excellence demonstrated by Coach Shula,” said NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in a press release. “Their dedication to developing young men of character will lead their players to success far beyond the field of play.”

• Justin Farrell, a 6-3 senior guard/forward on the boys basketball team, has scored in double figures in every game he has played this season.

Through last week's action, Farrell had hit for 20-or-more points seven times, including season- and career-high 28-point performances at Trinity last week, and at Albert Gallatin in December. He also led the team in scoring (17.6 ppg) and in 3-point field goals.

Other leading scorers for the Jaguars are senior guards Ryan Cusick (8.5 ppg) and Freiwald (10.7 ppg), and Zandier (9.7 ppg), a senior forward. Freiwald netted 26 points in a recent section win at home against Albert Gallatin.

The Jaguars lost last week to Laurel Highlands, 63-51, and Trinity, 61-52, to fall to 5-6 in section play and 10-9 overall.

“We came into the season with high expectations of winning the section and getting into the playoffs,” Freiwald said. “At times we have given the effort that we need but haven't been able to execute down the stretch, which has been the deciding factor in a few games.

“Our main goal now is to get into the playoffs because once we're in, anybody can beat anybody.”

The Jaguars' top 3-point shooters consist of Farrell, senior guard Tommy Campbell, Cusick, Freiwald and freshman guard Isaac McNeil.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.