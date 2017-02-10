Thirteen WPIAL players selected for Big 33 game

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Central Catholic had one of the most dominant football seasons in state history last fall, claiming a second straight WPIAL championship and a runner-up finish in the PIAA tournament.

The Vikings outscored opponents by an average of 30.3 points to finish 14-2.

On Feb. 1, 15 senior players signed letters of intent to play at the college level.

And Friday night, five of those Vikings were picked to play in the annual Big 33 Football Classic.

The group includes wide receiver Justice Evans (IUP), offensive linemen Kurt Hinish (Notre Dame) and Jake Trautman (Fordham), linebacker Tim Terry (Buffalo) and defensive back Rodney Thomas (Yale).

Other players from the WPIAL who were selected to play in the prestigious contest include: Woodland Hills wide receiver Avram Abromovitz and defensive back Saeed Holt (Toledo), North Allegheny tight end Griffin Sestili (Temple) and offensive lineman Josh Lugg (Notre Dame), Upper St. Clair offensive lineman Gabe Houy (Pitt), Penn-Trafford offensive lineman Will Schumacher (Army), McKeesport defensive lineman Curtis Harper (Syracuse) and Steel Valley defensive back Paris Ford (Pitt).

Franklin Regional's Greg Botta will coach Team Pennsylvania, which again will play a team of all-stars from Maryland. Montour's Lou Cerro will serve as an assistant coach.

The Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association will handle game operations after the Big 33 Foundation was disbanded earlier this year.

Original plans were to play the game Memorial Day at Hersheypark Stadium, but the date and location has not yet been finalized.

Bill Hartlep is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bhartlep@tribweb.com.