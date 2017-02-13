Springdale hires former Wilkinsburg football coach Fulmore to fill vacancy

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As a rival football coach, Mike Fulmore watched with admiration as the orange-clad Dynamos fans funneled into their stadium.

The scene stuck with him.

“Coming down into Springdale, you see the community walking down the street with blankets, heading down for Friday night football,” said Fulmore, who coached four seasons at Wilkinsburg, which once shared a WPIAL conference. “It's inspiring. Springdale was always a favorite place for me to come to.”

He will now join them.

The Allegheny Valley School Board voted 6-3 on Monday night to hire Fulmore as Springdale's coach at a salary of $6,435. He replaces Dave Leasure, who resigned in November after five seasons.

Fulmore, 44, was football coach and athletic director at Wilkinsburg, until that district closed its high school in 2016.

“I feel like it's almost a homecoming,” Fulmore said. “I'm excited to see a bunch of my old friends again. I've gotten to know this conference pretty well. There are a lot of very talented teams there.”

A Mt. Washington resident, Fulmore worked last football season as an assistant coach at Charleroi. His Wilkinsburg teams went 6-30 from 2012-15, which included a 0-9 season in 2015, when the short-handed Tigers listed just 18 players on the preseason roster.

Wilkinsburg lost all four years to Springdale: 15-0 in 2012, 6-0 in 2013, 31-0 in 2014 and 50-12 in 2015.

“While we were at Wilkinsburg, we didn't win very much,” Fulmore said. “And I'll be honest, it is nice to get into the conference with a new team. The (roster) numbers will be a little bit better for us at Springdale.”

Springdale went 31-22 under Leasure and reached the playoffs four times in five seasons. The Dynamos won a WPIAL title in 2003 under longtime coach Chuck Wagner. They were WPIAL runners-up in '07.

Springdale went 6-6 last season, finished fourth in the Eastern Conference at 3-4, and reached the WPIAL Class A quarterfinals.

“I had a friend tell me months ago that the good jobs never open up,” Fulmore said. “I don't think I agree with him. Springdale has made the playoffs 14 of the last 15 years. In my opinion, it's been a very competitive program in recent history.

“From the film that I've watched, Springdale is a hard-nosed football team. They play old-fashioned football, just in between the lines, hard, downhill running football. I don't see why there's any reason to change the identity.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.