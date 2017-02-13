Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Football

Springdale hires former Wilkinsburg football coach Fulmore to fill vacancy
Chris Harlan | Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, 10:06 p.m.
Sidney Davis | Trib Total Media
Head coach Mike Fulmore celebrates with Rammir Tolbert (9) following Tolbert's interception against Serra Catholic at Graham Field on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2015. The Tigers lost 23-20. Wilkinsburg will join Westinghouse High of the Pittsburgh Public School District next school year.
Sidney Davis | Trib Total Media
Wilkinsburg Tigers head coach Mike Fulmore talks to his team after their 23-20 loss to Serra Catholic at Graham Field on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2015. Wilkinsburg will join Westinghouse High of the Pittsburgh Public School District next school year.
Sidney Davis | Trib Total Media
Wilkinsburg TE Dremar Everette with head coach Mike Fulmore pose for a photograph with the 1914 WPIAL football championship trophy along the borough's main artery, Penn Avenue, on Wednesday August 6, 2014.

Updated less than a minute ago

As a rival football coach, Mike Fulmore watched with admiration as the orange-clad Dynamos fans funneled into their stadium.

The scene stuck with him.

“Coming down into Springdale, you see the community walking down the street with blankets, heading down for Friday night football,” said Fulmore, who coached four seasons at Wilkinsburg, which once shared a WPIAL conference. “It's inspiring. Springdale was always a favorite place for me to come to.”

He will now join them.

The Allegheny Valley School Board voted 6-3 on Monday night to hire Fulmore as Springdale's coach at a salary of $6,435. He replaces Dave Leasure, who resigned in November after five seasons.

Fulmore, 44, was football coach and athletic director at Wilkinsburg, until that district closed its high school in 2016.

“I feel like it's almost a homecoming,” Fulmore said. “I'm excited to see a bunch of my old friends again. I've gotten to know this conference pretty well. There are a lot of very talented teams there.”

A Mt. Washington resident, Fulmore worked last football season as an assistant coach at Charleroi. His Wilkinsburg teams went 6-30 from 2012-15, which included a 0-9 season in 2015, when the short-handed Tigers listed just 18 players on the preseason roster.

Wilkinsburg lost all four years to Springdale: 15-0 in 2012, 6-0 in 2013, 31-0 in 2014 and 50-12 in 2015.

“While we were at Wilkinsburg, we didn't win very much,” Fulmore said. “And I'll be honest, it is nice to get into the conference with a new team. The (roster) numbers will be a little bit better for us at Springdale.”

Springdale went 31-22 under Leasure and reached the playoffs four times in five seasons. The Dynamos won a WPIAL title in 2003 under longtime coach Chuck Wagner. They were WPIAL runners-up in '07.

Springdale went 6-6 last season, finished fourth in the Eastern Conference at 3-4, and reached the WPIAL Class A quarterfinals.

“I had a friend tell me months ago that the good jobs never open up,” Fulmore said. “I don't think I agree with him. Springdale has made the playoffs 14 of the last 15 years. In my opinion, it's been a very competitive program in recent history.

“From the film that I've watched, Springdale is a hard-nosed football team. They play old-fashioned football, just in between the lines, hard, downhill running football. I don't see why there's any reason to change the identity.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.