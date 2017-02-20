Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Football

Springdale football coach Fulmore resigns less than week after being hired
Chris Harlan | Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, 10:18 p.m.

Updated 6 minutes ago

The Springdale football job “wasn't a good fit,” said Mike Fulmore, who resigned as coach less than a week after the Dynamos hired him.

Fulmore called the decision “mutual” between him and the school district's administration.

“I still think that it's a great program,” said Fulmore, who was hired Feb. 13. “They've got a bunch of great kids over there; just decided to go in a different direction, that's all.”

The Allegheny Valley School Board hired Fulmore to replace Dave Leasure, who resigned in November after five seasons with the Dynamos. Fulmore, 44, was football coach and athletic director at Wilkinsburg until that district closed its high school in 2016.

“I had applied at a lot of different schools this year,” Fulmore said, “and I've been out there for a while trying to find a place for me. I was just looking for the right fit. Everything just happened so quickly at Springdale. The time between the interview and the board meeting was only like a week.”

Fulmore said he's hopeful he'll land another coaching job but doesn't have one lined up. A Mt. Washington resident, Fulmore worked last football season as an assistant coach at Charleroi.

“I sat down and talked with my family about (the Springdale job),” Fulmore said, “and it didn't seem to be what I wanted.”

Springdale athletic director Ray Davis could not be reached.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.