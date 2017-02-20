Springdale football coach Fulmore resigns less than week after being hired

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Springdale football job “wasn't a good fit,” said Mike Fulmore, who resigned as coach less than a week after the Dynamos hired him.

Fulmore called the decision “mutual” between him and the school district's administration.

“I still think that it's a great program,” said Fulmore, who was hired Feb. 13. “They've got a bunch of great kids over there; just decided to go in a different direction, that's all.”

The Allegheny Valley School Board hired Fulmore to replace Dave Leasure, who resigned in November after five seasons with the Dynamos. Fulmore, 44, was football coach and athletic director at Wilkinsburg until that district closed its high school in 2016.

“I had applied at a lot of different schools this year,” Fulmore said, “and I've been out there for a while trying to find a place for me. I was just looking for the right fit. Everything just happened so quickly at Springdale. The time between the interview and the board meeting was only like a week.”

Fulmore said he's hopeful he'll land another coaching job but doesn't have one lined up. A Mt. Washington resident, Fulmore worked last football season as an assistant coach at Charleroi.

“I sat down and talked with my family about (the Springdale job),” Fulmore said, “and it didn't seem to be what I wanted.”

Springdale athletic director Ray Davis could not be reached.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.