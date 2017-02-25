Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Football

Fazekas a natural fit at Mt. Pleasant
Bill Beckner Jr. | Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, 10:00 p.m.
Barry Reeger | Trib Total Media
Mt. Pleasant assistant coach Jason Fazekas runs players through a drill during their first state-mandated heat acclimation practice session Monday, Aug. 10, 2015, at Viking Stadium in Mt. Pleasant.
Barry Reeger | Trib Total Media
Mt. Pleasant assistant coach Jason Fazekas runs players through a drill during their first state-mandated heat acclimation practice session at Viking Stadium on Monday, Aug. 10, 2015 in Mt. Pleasant.

About 15 years ago, Jason Fazekas wrapped up his college football career at Clarion and went on to earn a master's degree in geography at IUP.

He landed a pretty good job in his field and was on the path to fulfillment. But while working out particulars in geographic information systems, he stopped to take a closer look at his own landscape.

Call it self-spatial analysis.

Quietly, Fazekas carried a what-if curiosity that nudged at him, an allure to what it might be like to teach and coach. So he went for it.

“I was 29 when I decided to get my teaching degree and get into coaching,” Fazekas said. “I took a long road to get there, but in the end, it worked out.”

Now 45, the 14-year Mt. Pleasant assistant coach and teacher is eager to begin his first stint as the new head coach of the Vikings. A Mt. Pleasant grad, Fazekas replaces Bo Ruffner, who resigned after nine seasons.

Fazekas knew Ruffner was thinking about leaving. Ruffner was 66-29 and had the program poised to add to its run of eight consecutive playoff appearances. Ruffner also won two conference titles.

Mt. Pleasant was 7-4 last season and lost to eventual WPIAL champion Beaver Falls in the first round of the playoffs.

Ruffner's right-hand man, Fazekas seemed like a natural fit to replace him.

“Bo is a good guy, and he is very close to his family,” Fazekas said. “We had been talking for a while so I knew (he was leaving). He wants to watch his son play.”

Ruffner's son, Bo, is a sophomore who plays wide receiver at Latrobe.

“Jason is a man of high character with an outstanding work ethic,” the elder Ruffner said. “He has great knowledge of the game and a natural ability to motivate young men. Coach Fuzz understands the school, community and the history of Mt. Pleasant football.

“The program is in good hands.”

Fazekas, who always has advocated and overseen the Vikings' weight-training program, admits he's partial to linemen.

“Bo and I joked about that a lot,” Fazekas said. “I'm still going to focus on the O-line. But I'm going to make sure I am available to coach the whole team.”

An eighth-grade history teacher in the district, Fazekas can keep an eye on his players and stay in the loop on campus.

Ruffner is a health and physical education teacher at Hempfield.

“That's a big plus for any program,” he said, “to have the head guy in the building. And we're keeping everybody on staff. We don't need to change a whole lot.”

Don't expected schemes to change much, either. Fazekas is simply taking the wheel from Ruffner and hitting cruise control.

“I need some time to get into the position and learn things, but I have a lot of good guys around me,” Fazekas said. “We have a good thing going. The program is in a spot where we can continue to compete for playoff spots and section titles.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

