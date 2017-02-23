Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Football

High school notebook: Football prospects growing at Norwin
Bill Beckner Jr. | Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, 4:54 p.m.
Lillian DeDomenic | for the Tribune-Review
Norwin receiver Anthony DelleFemine eludes Shaler defenders during a game on Friday, Sept. 9, 2016, at Norwin Stadium.
Barry Reeger | For The Tribune-Review
Norwin head coach Dave Brozeski greets senior Pedro Schmidt as he is accompanied by his 10-year-old sister Melani during senior day festivities before the WPIAL 6A South Eastern conference game against Hempfield on Friday Oct 28, 2016, in North Huntingdon. Hempfield beat Norwin 29-22.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Jeannette’s Robert Kennedy dodges Clairton’s Tre'sean Howard for a touchdown run on Friday, Oct. 28, 2016 at Jeannette's McKee Stadium. Clairton beat Jeannette 32-13.

Updated 20 minutes ago

Norwin has made the WPIAL football playoffs the last three seasons but the upturn in the program doesn't stop there. College coaches are beginning to take notice in some of the Knights' all-conference talent.

It all seems to be happening fast in North Huntingdon, which does not have a reputation as a recruiting gold mine.

First, wide receiver Anthony DelleFemine picked up three Division I FCS scholarship offers before committing last month to Robert Morris. Then, teammate Pedro Schmidt accepted a preferred walk-on offer to North Dakota — an offer, he said, has changed to a scholarship opportunity. A wide receiver and outside linebacker, Schmidt also plans to run track in college.

And rising sophomore Jayvon Thrift looks to be the Knights' next big-name prospect. A first-team all-conference pick as a safety last season — the only 10th-grader to earn that distinction in 6A — Thrift already has an offer from West Virginia.

“We're blessed to have good kids who work hard and are having some success,” Norwin coach Dave Brozeski said. “I started coaching here in 1997 but became head coach in 2014 and one of the things we wanted to work on as a staff was to make a name for the program again. It's a process. And it's not easy to get kids to the next level. We've been fortunate.”

Some forget the Knights had a Division I player in 2015 when tight end Steve Petrick switched his decision from James Madison to Temple. And last year, Knights linebacker Peyton Deri went to Pitt as a preferred walk-on.

Robert Morris was high on DelleFemine for some time. Brozeski played at Washington & Jefferson when current Robert Morris coach John Banaszak was the coach there.

Thrift picked up his offer during West Virginia's junior day.

“Hopefully it's the first of many (offers for Thrift),” Brozeski said.

Interest grows in Kennedy

Jeannette junior Robert Kennedy picked up his second Division I scholarship offer. Howard University in Washington, D.C. extended an offer for Kennedy, a running back/defensive back.

There is a local connection at Howard, so the school could start to recruit the area more closely. Former Greensburg Salem three-sport standout Brennan Marion recently was named offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Howard, which competes in the Division I Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

Marion was a standout wide receiver at Tulsa and had a look from the Miami Dolphins before a knee injury cut short his playing career.

Kennedy also has an offer from St. Francis (Pa.).

Quarterfinal site

Sites were released Thursday for Saturday's WPIAL basketball playoff quarterfinals. In 6A, the second-seeded Latrobe boys (19-3) will take on No. 7 Butler (15-8) at 2:30 p.m. at Penn Hills.

Latrobe has not played a game since Feb. 13. The winner of Saturday's game won't play again until March 1.

Ross to Clarion

Greensburg Central Catholic senior Alvin Ross said he committed to continue his football career at Clarion. Ross was recruited as a running back but could move to slot back. As a junior, Ross broke the GCC single-game rushing record with 374 yards against Serra Catholic.

State indoor track

The indoor season concludes Saturday with the Pennsylvania Track & Field Coaches Association championships at Penn State. Hempfield will be well-represented with six individual qualifiers: Molly DeBone (pole vault), Gabby Holmberg (400 meters, triple jump), Alex Murray (shot put), Samantha Orie (shot put), Zach Sattieux (pole vault) and Bailey Traczynski (hurdles).

Other local qualifiers include Riley Kwiatkoski (distance), Malia Anderson (800), Frankie King (800) and Dylan Bina (800) of Greensburg Salem; Latrobe's Zakharee Williams (400) and its girls' 3,200 and boys' 800 relay; Moria O'Shea of Greensburg Central Catholic (1,600); and Nick Wagner of Penn-Trafford (800).

Going swimmingly

The Hempfield boys swimming team can be proud of its latest crop of seniors. The group is 49-0 together in dual meets and they led the Spartans to four section titles — and four WCCA championships.

Hempfield seniors set to compete in the WPIAL individual championships March 2-3 at Pitt include Cole Stinebiser, Alex Hervol, Zack Rulli, Dan Whirlow and Zane Wilson.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

