TJ lineman Nassida lands coveted Breisinger Award

No. 56 is No. 40.

Jimbo Nassida, a senior lineman on the Thomas Jefferson football team who wore uniform No. 56, landed the Breisinger Award at the Jaguars' postseason banquet held recently at the Georgetown Centre in Pleasant Hills.

The 6-foot, 250-pound Nassida is the 40th recipient of the prestigious award, and the sixth lineman in the past five years to earn it.

Nassida started at offensive guard and defensive tackle for the Jaguars, and was named all-conference last season.

“Jimbo is well deserving of the award,” said Bill Cherpak, TJ's coach and a former lineman at Steel Valley and Pitt. “He is respected by his teammates and coaches. He is very dedicated, and works extremely hard.”

Nassida, 18, plans to continue his football career at St. Vincent College, where he will major in criminology.

“To be recognized by my teammates for this award is such an honor,” Nassida said. “It's hard to put into words what it means to me. I've shared blood sweat and tears with these guys since I was 6 years old. This is just the perfect ending to an incredible ride.”

Nassida talked about a few of his favorite memories on that incredible ride.

“My favorite memory is winning back-to-back WPIAL championships,” Nassida said. “The feeling of the starters being taken out at Heinz Field because of the mercy rule — and walking off the field to a standing ovation from the community — was (something) I dreamed about since I was a kid.

“But also, one of my favorite memories was beating Belle Vernon, 55-0, this year. The game was hyped-up so much and they were supposed to be a really good football team; the environment of that game was like nothing I had ever experienced. And then when we came out and dominated in every aspect of the game and got the mercy rule, it was just such a great feeling.”

Nassida joins an impressive list of Thomas Jefferson linemen who have reeled in the award since 2012.

Jake Maxwell was announced as the 2015 honoree at TJ's football banquet held at The Willow Room in Belle Vernon. Other recent TJ linemen who received the award were Zack Reynolds (2014), Anthony Rash (2013), Garrett Pahanish (2013) and Pat Hall (2012).

“Being a TJ Jaguar is a commitment you make to each other and yourself,” said Nassida, who owns a 3.5 grade-point average. “I am very proud not only of our on-field accomplishments, but also the friendships we have and family we've become.

“Also, being a lineman, it is nice to get some recognition because on Friday nights we get slim to no credit for anything that happens.”

Pat Oster coaches the offensive and defensive linemen at Thomas Jefferson. He was a standout lineman at Thomas Jefferson and Slippery Rock.

“Jimbo has always worked as hard as he could whether it was on the field, weight room or classroom,” Oster said, “and all of his hard work has paid off tremendously with the great season that he and his teammates just had. He is a great teammate and leader, and represents himself in the community very well. He is extremely deserving of the honor.

“Jimbo's biggest strengths as a football player are his toughness, ability to play hard every play, and his intelligence. St. Vincent College is getting a very good player and student who will work extremely hard, and be a great team leader.”

The Breisinger Award was established in 1979. Named after former Pleasant Hills police officer Albert “Alby” Breisinger, it is presented annually to a TJ senior football player for his hard work, community involvement and academics. Each member of the team has one vote.

George Wilson is a former Thomas Jefferson football coach and teacher, and a lifelong Jefferson Hills resident.

He also is known in local circles as a TJ football historian.

Wilson has written about the coveted Breisinger Award and its background in the TJ football game-day program.

One of nine children, Breisinger was trained after high school to serve as a paramedic, then as a member of the Pleasant Hills Police Department.

In September 1979, he and his Pleasant Hills Police partner, Joe Kenny, responded to a report of two teenage boys who appeared injured in a mine shaft near Jefferson Memorial Park.

Breisinger descended into the shaft in an attempt to rescue the boys, but was overcome by the carbon monoxide that had already taken the lives of the boys.

Breisinger passed away a few days later; the award was established to memorialize his heroics.

Wilson continued by describing the qualifications needed to be considered for the award.

It goes to a senior athlete who best exemplifies Breisinger's “character, courage, leadership and sacrifice demonstrated in the life and eternal spirit” of Breisinger.

“The award is not the (team) MVP, and it is not picked by the coaches. It's about team spirit, friendliness, togetherness and work ethic,” said Kenny, a now-retired Pleasant Hills Police sergeant

Breisinger's high school uniform number — 62 — is the only one retired at Thomas Jefferson.

“The award is not just about football,” Cherpak said. “It goes to a good person, someone who works hard, someone who puts the team first. This goes to someone who most epitomizes what we want representing the program.”

Scott Breisinger, Alby's brother and a devoted Jaguar Nation member, said Nassida was a great choice for the award.

“Jimbo was a great pick,” he said. “He represents so much of what the award is about — hard work, dedication, teamwork, sacrifice and positivity. He's the ultimate team player.

“Coach Cherpak, Officer Kenny and the entire football program have really raised the awareness level of what Alby meant to the TJ community, which in turn has made the Breisinger Award that much more prominent. Though Alby died in a very tragic way, our family is so appreciative, honored and proud to know his legacy lives on and he will never be forgotten.”

Other recent Breisinger Award recipients include Dom Presto (2011), Dylan Breisinger (2010), Sam Johnston (2009), Evan Zampatti (2008), Orlando Torres (2007), Jonathan Licht (2006), Matt Donlin (2006), Jimmy Lowe (2005), Adam Plantz (2004), Jon Tuladzieck (2003), Anthony Cappelli (2002), Nate Starrett (2001) and Tom Jura (2000).

David Davis was the first award recipient in 1979, followed by Pedro Bowman (1980), Mike Drobac (1981), Bill Stoffel (1982), Steve Janosko (1983), Mark Brubaker (1984), Mike VanBibber (1985), Jeff Potts (1986), Ryan Brain (1987), Mark Onaitis (1988), Bob Breisinger (1989), Gabe Gallioto (1990), David Kiray (1991), Keith Miller (1992), Tom Alexander (1993), Brett Adams (1994), Ryan Inks (1995), Jeff Bono (1996), Mike Frankert (1997), Brian Dawson (1998) and Steve Scott (1999).

“It is very humbling to receive an award that commemorates such a true hero like Mr. Breisinger,” Nassida said.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.