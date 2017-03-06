High school notebook: Hempfield, Norwin players picked for East-West game

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Rosters were announced Monday for the 15th annual East-West All-Star Football Game set for 2 p.m. May 7 at Mansion Park Stadium in Altoona.

Westmoreland County had two players and a coach selected to the West team. Hempfield lineman Bussy Remaley and Norwin wide receiver Anthony DelleFemine will be all-star teammates in their last high school game before they become teammates at Robert Morris. Both have signed to play for the Colonials.

Roger Beitel, the head coach at Ligonier Valley, will be an assistant coach for the West all-stars.

Other WPIAL offensive players chosen include Armstrong running back Zane Dudek, Central Catholic running back Jermaine Younger and lineman Jake Hinish, McKeesport lineman Curtis Harper, Montour linemen Mason Cholewa and Roman Macek, West Allegheny lineman Kieran Firment, North Allegheny wide receiver Niko Mermigas, and Seneca Valley wide receiver Payton Skalos.

Defensive players from the WPIAL picked include Upper St. Clair lineman Gabe Houy, McKeesport lineman Antoine Cook, Charleroi lineman Dremar Everette, Highlands linebacker Brayden Thimons, Steel Valley linebacker Dewayne Murray, Imani Christian defensive back Kenny Robinson, Thomas Jefferson defensive back Zane Zandier, Woodland Hills defensive back Derrick Caraway, McKeesport defensive back Jayvaun Shears, Beaver multipurpose player Darius Wise, Apollo-Ridge multipurpose player Duane Brown, and Gateway kicker Jordan Washington.

Other WPIAL representation on the West coaching staff includes T.J. Plack of Peters Township, Matt Humbert of Belle Vernon and Jon Miller of Trinity.

Head coaches are Kevin Steele of Bedford for the West team, and Brian Fluck from West Catholic for the East.

Players are chosen by the Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association.

Teams will practice on April 23 and 30, the East team at Downington High School and the West at Cupples Stadium on the South Side of Pittsburgh. A final practice will be May 6 at Mansion Park Stadium.

The East leads the all-time series 10-4.

Tickets are $8 and can only be purchased on game day beginning at 12:30 p.m.

Latrobe game moved

Saturday's PIAA Class 6A first-round boys basketball playoff game between Latrobe (19-4) and Pine-Richland (24-1) was moved to a new location.

Instead of North Allegheny High School, the game will now be played at 6 p.m. at Baldwin High School in Whitehall.

It will be the last game of a tripleheader.

Two other games, Butler vs. Canon-McMillan in 6A boys (3 p.m.) and Winchester Thurston vs. Northern Potter in Class A girls (4:30) also were moved to Baldwin.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.