PSFCA picks 23 WPIAL players for East/West rosters
Updated 1 hour ago
Two of the WPIAL's all-time rushing leaders, Armstrong's Zane Dudek and Steel Valley's DeWayne Murray, may share the backfield at the East/West Game.
The two seniors were among 68 players on the all-star rosters announced Monday by the Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association for the May 7 game at Mansion Park Stadium in Altoona. The 34-player West roster included 23 from the WPIAL.
Dudek, a Yale recruit, finished fourth on the WPIAL career rushing list with 6,977 yards. Murray, a Duquesne recruit, was sixth with 6,503.
Also selected were Hempfield's Bussy Remaley, Norwin's Anthony DelleFemine, Highlands' Brayden Thimons, Apollo-Ridge's Duane Brown, Central Catholic's J.J. Younger and Jake Hinish, McKeesport's Curtis Harper, Jayvaun Shears and Antoine Cooke, Montour's Mason Cholewa and Roman Macek, West Allegheny's Kieran Firment, North Allegheny's Niko Mermigas, Seneca Valley's Payton Skalos, Upper St. Clair's Gabe Houy, Charleroi's Dremar Everett, Imani Christian's Kenny Robinson, Thomas Jefferson's Zane Zandier, Woodland Hills' Derrick Caraway, Beaver's Darius Wise and Gateway's Jordan Washington.
Peters Township coach T.J. Plack, Belle Vernon's Matt Humbert and Trinity's Jon Miller will be assistant coaches on Bedford coach Kevin Steele's staff for the all-star game.