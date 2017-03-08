Former Jeannette, Latrobe coach Reitz battling leukemia

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Asked what former coach Ray Reitz means to the Jeannette football program, current Jayhawks head coach Roy Hall offered one word: “Everything.”

That's why Jeannette is rallying around one of its own.

Reitz, who led Jeannette to two WPIAL championships and the school's only PIAA title, in 2007, has been battling leukemia since December.

An it's-about-them-not-me coach, Reitz quietly has gone back and forth from the hospital for treatments as he combats the illness. But as word of his condition spread, so did the urge to help the Reitz family.

As a result, friends have put together a charity event to help the cause. The “Puttin on the Reitz” and “Rootin for Ray” fundraiser will be from 1 to 4 p.m. March 26 at Ferrante's Lakeview in Greensburg.

The event will include food samples from area eateries and businesses, a 50-50 raffle and a Chinese auction. Tickets are $25.

“I have been a friend of Diana and Ray's for a long time,” said Bernadette Dixon, who is organizing the event. “My sister, Cindy, works with Diana (Ray's wife) at city hall. We wanted to do something for them.”

When an event flyer was posted Tuesday evening on social media, Dixon's phone immediately began to ring.

“It's unbelievable,” Dixon said. “I have heard so many stories about Ray and the lives he's touched. Strangers are calling with Ray Reitz stories. Someone even called from Florida.”

Hall also has been fielding calls about the event for Reitz, a 1974 Jeannette graduate.

“I coached with Ray for 24 years,” Hall said. “From junior high and high school, the Foothills Classic. He was dedicated and he put his heart and soul into the whole thing, not just with the kids but with the town.”

An assistant for 21 years before becoming head coach, Reitz went 48-6 in four seasons at Jeannette. He guided the Terrelle Pryor-led team of 2007 to a 16-0 mark and a state-record 860 points (53.8 per game).

“Personally, I can speak to what that man has meant to me,” Jeannette athletic director Anthony DeNunzio said. “He epitomizes Jeannette. When you think of Ray Reitz, you think of Jeannette. He always stuck up for his kids — and the city. It doesn't matter if you were the water girl, stat guy or video guy, he treated you the same and supported you.

“I think you'll see a groundswell of support for him.”

Reitz's son, Ryan, is an assistant coach for Jeannette, which made the WPIAL Class A final the last two seasons. DeNunzio said Ray Reitz visited the team in the locker room before last year's championship at Heinz Field.

Ray Reitz was the head coach at Latrobe for five seasons (2009-14) and most recently served as an assistant at Greensburg Salem.

To purchase tickets to the fundraiser or to make a donation, call Bernadette Dixon (724-527-0921 or 724-244-0171) or Cindy Booley (724-244-0207).

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.