Football

Havern retires post at Shady Side Academy

Marty Stewart | Wednesday, March 8, 2017, 3:54 p.m.
Jan Pakler | For the Tribune-Review
Shady Side Academy football head coach Dave Havern talks to fullback Chase Villani during break in game at home on Friday, Sept. 23, 2016.

There will be a new head football coach patrolling the sidelines at Shady Side Academy next season as longtime coach Dave Havern announced his retirement last week.

“I think it's time,” he said. “I was getting tired of worrying about all the little things.”

Havern will be replaced by Chuck DiNardo, who has been an assistant coach on the Indians' staff the past 11 seasons.

“One of the things that made it easier for me to step aside is that we have an outstanding young coach in Chuck DiNardo taking the program over,” Havern said. “He is more than ready to take over the reins. Coach D played here and has been with us for 11 years. Not only is Chuck a fine football mind, but he understands the culture of SSA which will help him to be successful. We're all really happy for Chuck and know he'll do a great job. The kids and parents all know and respect him, which is another bonus.”

Havern reflected on some of the highlights of his tenure.

“We're real proud of what we've built at SSA over the last decade or so,” he said. “Our kids were always a pleasure to just be around, let alone coach, and I've had some of the finest men I've ever met helping me. Working with guys like Dave Szlachetka and Tom Rossi, who have been with me since the beginning in 2004, and two of my college teammates from Pitt, Clair Wilson and Steve Moyer, made it real easy to do my job.

“Most of the staff will stay in place, so we feel that it should be a pretty seamless transition. Chuck has asked me to stick around and run the offense, which I'm really excited about.”

Havern is confident the team will return to its glory years of 2007-14.

“We look back to the eight straight playoff appearances from 2007 to 2014 where we were 61-21 with three conference championships and two runner-up years as a high point, but the achievement of which we're most proud is the fact that 50 percent of our graduating seniors have gone on to play college football at some outstanding colleges and universities.”

That group includes Mike Farrell at Penn State and Reggie Mitchell and Dennis Briggs, both at Pitt.

“We hope that the lessons we've all learned over the years will stay with those young men and pave the way for their future success,” Havern said. “You can only play for so long and then you have to set about on your life's work. We hope that we've provided our players with some valuable tools that will help them as they travel their chosen roads.”

Havern also will miss the relationship he built with athletic director Gene Deal, he said.

“I've been blessed to have the best boss a guy could have in Gene Deal. He's always been extremely supportive of our efforts and has always made what's best for our kids his chief determiner,” said Havern, a quarterback at Pitt in the 1960s. “There are a few things we've disagreed about over the years, but the overwhelming majority of the time we've been on the same page. He's always had my back. I can't thank Gene enough for the opportunity.”

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.

