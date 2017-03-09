Clairton football coach Wade suspended 4 games

Clairton football coach Wayne Wade will miss the first four football games of the 2017 season, while he serves a school-imposed suspension for his critical remarks about officials after the PIAA championship game in December.

“The (PIAA) board and the school district of Clairton came to an agreement to address the unsportsmanlike conduct of Coach Wade,” PIAA executive director Dr. Robert Lombardi said. “He's suspended for the first four games, he's on probation for one year and he must provide proof that he completed two coaching education classes (Fundamentals of Coaching and Monitoring Proper Behavior).”

Wade can coach and prepare the team for games, but he cannot attend the game or be around the team during pregame, Lombardi added.

“Starting with the fifth game, the officials on the game must provide a behavior evaluation to the office on Coach Wade's sideline actions,” Lombardi said. “We were very concerned with what happened two of the past three years at the championship game.”

After Clairton's loss to Bishop Guilfoyle in the PIAA Class A championship game in December, Wade criticized officials to a group of media members. His comments were reported in newspapers and on social media, which caught the attention of the PIAA board.

Wade also was penalized following the 2014 PIAA title game, when his Bears also lost to Bishop Guilfoyle. A few players were involved in a skirmish at the end of the game, and the team and Wade were penalized. He was suspended one game and had to take a coaching education class. The team was placed on probation in 2015.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.