Football

Gateway's Washington to kick in upcoming all-star football game
Michael Love | Sunday, March 12, 2017, 10:36 p.m.
Lillian DeDomenic | For the Tribune-Review
Gateway senior Jordan Washington will kick for the West squad at the annual PSFCA East-West Classic on May 7.

Gateway senior Jordan Washington will kick in college at Division II IUP.

But before he arrives on campus and suits up for the Crimson Hawks, he will play in one more high school football game.

Washington is one of 23 seniors from the WPIAL selected to the West team for the 15th Pennsylvania Football Coaches Association East-West game at 2 p.m. May 7 at Mansion Park Stadium in Altoona.

“I was thrilled when I found out I was selected,” said Washington, a two-time first-team all-conference kicker.

“I've always wanted to play in an all-star game like this. I'm excited to be a part of it.”

Each team will have a 34-player roster.

Two of the players on the West roster, Armstrong's Zane Dudek and Steel Valley's DeWayne Murray, are two of the WPIAL's all-time leading rushers.

Dudek, a Yale recruit, finished fourth on the WPIAL career rushing list with 6,977 yards. Murray, a Duquesne recruit, was sixth with 6,503.

“There's a wide variety of talent that the WPIAL is presenting in this game,” said Washington, who holds the Gateway record for longest field goal at 49 yards converted in 2015.

“It's great to be able to play on this team with some of the best players in Western PA coming together.”

Also selected from the WPIAL were Hempfield's Bussy Remaley, Norwin's Anthony DelleFemine, Highlands' Brayden Thimons, Apollo-Ridge's Duane Brown, Central Catholic's J.J. Younger and Jake Hinish, McKeesport's Curtis Harper, Jayvaun Shears and Antoine Cooke; Montour's Mason Cholewa and Roman Macek; West Allegheny's Kieran Firment; North Allegheny's Niko Mermigas; Seneca Valley's Payton Skalos; Upper St. Clair's Gabe Houy, Charleroi's Dremar Everett, Imani Christian's Kenny Robinson, Thomas Jefferson's Zane Zandier, Woodland Hills' Derrick Caraway and Beaver's Darius Wise.

Brown and Williamsport's Isaiah Hankins, one of two quarterbacks on the West roster, also are two of Washington's future teammates at IUP.

Susquehanna Township's Raunya Mitchell, a defensive lineman on the East squad, also will join the Crimson Hawks football program.

“It's great to be able to play in one more high school football game,” Washington said. “Not many have that opportunity. I have a feeling IUP coaches will be watching. I want to show them what I can do.”

Tribune-Review staff writer Chris Harlan contributed to this report. Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.

