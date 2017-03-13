P-T grad Thomas hopes to reignite Connellsville football

New Connellsville football coach Marko Thomas will be trying to help a familiar foe return to the powerhouse it once was.

Thomas played at Penn-Trafford from 1995-98. Back then, it usually came down to Penn-Trafford versus Connellsville for the conference title.

“Connellsville was always the toughest team back then,” Thomas said. “They won a WPIAL championship in 1991. They were always the perennial power, and the last couple years it hasn't been what they are used to. But that is kind of what attracted me to the job. I was familiar with what it was, and I'd like to try and see them back on top like they were back in the '90s.”

Thomas will be Connellsville's eighth coach in the past 17 seasons, so he has his work cut out for him. But armed with veteran coaches Mark Crovak (former Yough head coach) and his father, Sonny Thomas, helping out, Marko is confident he can put together a strong team in the fall.

“We have a lot of experience, we are just trying to start building,” Thomas said. “Met with the midget program, and just trying to build it the whole way up and see constant improvements. Ideally I'd like to make the playoffs this year, but it is going to take a lot of work.”

After graduating from Penn-Trafford, Thomas was an All-American wide receiver at Geneva. After college, he played four years in the arena football league for teams in Johnstown, Pittsburgh and Erie before an injury brought him back home to coach and teach.

“That fourth year in Erie, the first catch I had I shattered all my ribs, collapsed my lung and I was in a bad way for about six weeks, and that's when I called it quits,” Thomas said. “Those boards aren't as forgiving as they look.”

He jumped around schools in the WPIAL a bit, starting with Penn-Trafford, then Hempfield, landed the offensive coordinator job with Yough with a permanent teaching job, and then was named the quarterbacks coach at Franklin Regional last season before securing the head coaching job at Connellsville. The team hasn't made the playoffs since 2014 and went 1-9 (0-8) last year.

“The AD over at Connellsville is a great guy, and he is behind us 100 percent,” Thomas said. “He is trying to help us out as much as possible, just trying to get the people out and making the time commitment — that's the biggest thing.”

Thomas said one of his biggest challenges will be recruiting athletes from within the school where “sports teams seem to be specialized right now.” With a graduating class between 200-300 students at Connellsville, the challenge to attract the best athletes is ever present.

“If they play baseball or basketball, it's all year-round for them now. And I'm trying to encourage them to go ahead and play these sports, but when it is football time, I want them coming out for football,” Thomas said.

“I'm not sure if everyone shares that same opinion, but hopefully they do and the goal is to work together here.”

Alec Italiano is a freelance writer.