Football

Cooley looks forward to leading Baldwin football

Ray Fisher | Monday, March 13, 2017, 7:09 p.m.

Updated 56 minutes ago

March 8 was a monumental day in the coaching life of Loran Cooley.

That's when Cooley was hired to take over as coach of the Baldwin varsity football program.

“I am proud and honored to be a part of the Fighting Highlander family,” said Cooley, who served as Clairton's offensive coordinator last season. “I feel this is a great opportunity for me to showcase all my experience I have gained over the last decade. I have learned a great deal from all of the coaches I have worked with.

“Although I have only been head coach for one (week), I'm happy with all the support from my family, the administration and the people in the community. It seems that my interaction with the student body so far is going to allow us to come together to accomplish the mission.”

Cooley replaced Pete Wagner, who submitted his resignation at the end of January.

Wagner coached the Baldwin gridders for four seasons and compiled a 10-27 record.

The Fighting Highlanders have not had a winning season since 2003.

“My first and most important goal is to get my players to believe in themselves, the school, the program and the community,” said Cooley, who previously coached at Plum and Gateway. “They will be responsible for representing Baldwin High School in a manner that exudes excellence, commitment and perseverance.

“I also want to establish a relationship between myself and the players that will give them an opportunity to believe in me as much as I will believe in them — in an effort for them to trust my vision, believe in my vision and realize they can and will be successful as students, players and teammates. This will afford an opportunity to establish a winning attitude.”

Clairton finished as the WPIAL champion and PIAA runner-up in Class A last season and posted a 14-1 overall record.

The Bears were one of the highest-scoring teams in the WPIAL in 2016, averaging 43.7 points.

“During my tenure as a football coach, and one of the things I take most pride in, hundreds of student-athletes have received scholarships,” Cooley said. “Offensive players, as well as the entire offenses at Clairton, Plum and Gateway, had record-breaking stats.”

Cooley's top assistants will be Michael Booth at defensive coordinator, and Sean Benjamin at offensive coordinator.

“Michael Booth will be a huge asset to our defense. He is an experienced coordinator who will bring a fast and physical approach to our defense,” Cooley said. “Sean Benjamin is another high-energy guy. We will be an up-tempo-style offense.

“We will evaluate our personnel and put our kids in the best possible situation to make plays on both sides of the ball.”

Baldwin competes in football in the Allegheny Nine Conference in Class 5A, along with West Allegheny, Woodland Hills, Upper St. Clair, North Hills, Fox Chapel, Moon, Chartiers Valley and Hampton. West Allegheny won the WPIAL Class 5A championship in 2016.

The Fighting Highlanders finished with a 2-7 overall record last fall, which included a 1-7 mark in conference play.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.

