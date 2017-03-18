High school notebook: Stock for Norwin's Thrift keeps rising

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Jayvon Thrift's stock keeps rising.

The sophomore football player from Norwin continues to find his way onto college coaches' radars and on Saturday picked up his second Division I scholarship offer from a local program, this one from Pitt.

Last month, West Virginia offered.

Thrift (5-foot-10, 180 pounds) was a first-team all-conference safety last season. He had 59 tackles, two forced fumbles and an interception for the Knights.

Kennedy joins 7s team

Jeannette junior Robert Kennedy has seen a spike in his college football interest, recently picking up a scholarship offer from Division I Howard.

Like many other budding prospects, Kennedy hopes to use the seven-on-seven passing circuit to gain more attention. He has joined a travel team for the first time, Pittsburgh 412, a national tournament qualifier that also includes East Allegheny's T.J. Banks and Clairton's Tre'sean Howard.

"I want to earn a scholarship," Kennedy said. "Free school, you can't beat that."

East-West game changes

Franklin Regional linebacker Bennett Verona, South Fayette lineman Alex Minford, Gateway defensive back Jaquan Brisker and Bishop Canevin lineman Cam Rush were added to the roster for the PSFCS East-West football game May 7 at Mansion Park Stadium in Altoona.

The Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association had roster spots to fill after Hempfield's Bussy Remaley, West Allegheny's Kieran Firment, Steel Valley's DeWayne Murray and Thomas Jefferson's Zane Zandier declined an East-West invitation. Also, Upper St. Clair's Gabe Houy and Montour's Mason Cholewa were promoted to the Big 33 Classic roster.

Garner moves on

Former Southmoreland running back and linebacker Mataeo Garner used the junior college route to get to D-I football.

After spending two years at Valley Forge Military Academy in Wayne, Pa., Garner accepted an offer to play at Alabama A&M, an FBS school that competes in the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

"JUCO experience helped me humble myself and work through adversity," Garner said.

Garner (5-foot-9, 220 pounds) was an All-Seaboard Conference first-team selection last season as a fullback.

Hawkins offered

Penn-Trafford junior football player Logan Hawkins received a scholarship offer from Eastern Michigan. An offensive guard and nose guard on defense, Hawkins (6-2, 270) was a first-team all-conference defensive lineman last season.

Kokoska recognized

Latrobe senior baseball standout Zach Kokoska was named to the Rawlings-Perfect Game Preseason All-Atlantic Region Second Team. A Virginia Tech recruit who plays outfield and pitches, Kokoska hit .456 last season and struck out 40 on the mound.

He is a prospect for the MLB Draft in June.

Local recruiting

Two football players from Yough will continue their playing careers at St. Vincent: Running back Jake Lauteri and lineman Tannor Vanyo (6-5, 300) recently committed to the Bearcats.

• Greensburg Salem senior fullback Tommy McChesney will continue his football career at Seton Hill, joining teammate Teegan Hahn.

• Senior catcher Dylan O'Rourke, who helped Yough return to the WPIAL baseball playoffs last season, committed to Pitt-Greensburg.

• Mt. Pleasant senior infielder/pitcher Brady Duricko decided to play at St. Vincent.

Chris Harlan contributed. Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com.