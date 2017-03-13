Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Football

West Allegheny's White transfers to Pine-Richland
Chris Harlan | Monday, March 13, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
West Allegheny's Kenny White breaks into the clear for a first-quarter touchdown against Woodland Hills on Friday, Oct. 21, 2016 at the Wolvarena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
West Allegheny's Kenny White avoids Meadville's Lenex Miles in the first half during the PIAA Class 5A quarterfinal game Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, at Wright Field at Newman Stadium.

Updated 35 minutes ago

WPIAL football standout Kenny White, who starred for West Allegheny's championship team, has transferred to Pine-Richland.

White, a Division I recruit and 1,300-yard rusher, said he enrolled Monday and will start classes Tuesday. He cited distractions at school for the move. White said he and his father found an apartment in the Pine-Richland district.

“West A just wasn't the right fit for me,” White said. “There was just a lot of confusion with the school … and I just couldn't deal with it. I just wanted to get out of the district because I wasn't focused with school.”

A 6-foot, 185-pound running back and defensive back, White lists Division I scholarship offers from Buffalo, Howard and Iowa State. He scored 20 touchdowns last season when West Allegheny won the WPIAL Class 5A title.

West Allegheny coach Bob Palko said White informed him that he intended to transfer.

“He's a great kid,” Palko said. “He's an awesome young man. I just want him to be happy.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.