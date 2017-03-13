West Allegheny's White transfers to Pine-Richland

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

WPIAL football standout Kenny White, who starred for West Allegheny's championship team, has transferred to Pine-Richland.

White, a Division I recruit and 1,300-yard rusher, said he enrolled Monday and will start classes Tuesday. He cited distractions at school for the move. White said he and his father found an apartment in the Pine-Richland district.

“West A just wasn't the right fit for me,” White said. “There was just a lot of confusion with the school … and I just couldn't deal with it. I just wanted to get out of the district because I wasn't focused with school.”

A 6-foot, 185-pound running back and defensive back, White lists Division I scholarship offers from Buffalo, Howard and Iowa State. He scored 20 touchdowns last season when West Allegheny won the WPIAL Class 5A title.

West Allegheny coach Bob Palko said White informed him that he intended to transfer.

“He's a great kid,” Palko said. “He's an awesome young man. I just want him to be happy.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.