Butschle looks forward to leading Seneca Valley again

Ron Butschle is a familiar face in and around the Seneca Valley area.

The dean of students in the school district, Butschle recently was hired for his second stint as the Raiders' head football coach, taking over for Dave Vestal.

“I am honored and excited to be the head football coach at Seneca Valley again,” Butschle said. “Experience has been a great teacher for me, and I am more than ready to take on the task of leading our team on the field and in our community.

“I am in the process of filling the (coaching) staff at all levels. The goal will be to get as many Seneca Valley people who will be invested in the kids and the program as I can.”

Vestal, former longtime coach at Hopewell, resigned in January after two seasons at Seneca Valley.

Seneca Valley was 13-9 during his tenure and advanced to the WPIAL Class 6A championship game at Heinz Field last season.

Butschle served as the Raiders' offensive coordinator the past two seasons. He previously was SV's field boss from 2004-08, earning a WPIAL playoff berth in 2007.

“Our immediate and long-range goals are the same,” Butschle said. “We want to be one of the top teams in 6A every year. Finishing well in our section and getting into the playoffs is first and foremost, and then fighting our way through the playoffs with the hopes of playing for a championship is the goal.

“The expectation will be that we reach those goals each year. It will not change from year to year.”

Athletic director Heather Lewis expects a smooth transition in the Seneca Valley football program.

“Ron Butschle has been an integral part of our success the past two seasons,” Lewis said. “He has displayed an innovative football mind and the ability to develop talent. Throughout the interview process, Ron's passion for coaching football was evident, and his excitement about this possibility was very apparent.

“I'm excited for the district and our football program, as I think Ron will bring continuity and stability to a program that has generated considerable momentum, enthusiasm and pride this past season. He is a valuable member of our community as a parent, as our senior high dean of students, and a former English teacher. There is no doubt he is invested in the Seneca Valley School District and its surrounding communities.”

The Seneca Valley football team averaged 32.5 points in 2016 as a member of the Northern Seven Conference; and 25.9 ppg in 2015 as a Northern Seven Conference member.

The Raiders scored at a 34 ppg clip during the 2016 regular season, capped by 57-6 and 54-20 wins against Shaler and Altoona.

However, the team loses its top running back (Hank Royal), quarterback (Jack Cook) and receiver (Payton Skalos) to graduation.

“My philosophy on both sides of the ball has always been to play fast and to try to dictate the tempo of the game,” Butschle said. “Offensively, we have been a predominantly spread offense, but we use multiple formations, so we can also be a deliberate and methodical offense, as well.

“Defensively, we always want our kids to play fast and not have to think too much. Sound fundamentals and an understanding of our scheme is the key. We will keep it simple enough for our kids, but we will give the opposition multiple things to prepare for.”

Last fall, Seneca Valley finished 8-4 overall and advanced to its first WPIAL championship game since 1989. The Raiders fell to Central Catholic, 42-7, in the title game, after defeating Mt. Lebanon, 49-43, and North Allegheny, 28-27, in two earlier playoff matchups.

Seneca Valley started out 2-2, then won four of its final five regular-season games. The Raiders defeated Penn Hills, Bethel Park, Shaler and Altoona; and lost to North Allegheny in Week 7.

And the Raiders made history, playing in the WPIAL's first-ever Class 6A title game; the PIAA expanded from four to six classifications last year.

Prior to the 2015-16 seasons, Butschle was head coach at Sto-Rox from 2010-11 and 2000-03. Butschle led the Vikings to the WPIAL Class A finals in 2003 and ‘11.

He also served as an assistant coach at Sto-Rox (1990-94, 1997-2000) and Canon-McMillan (1995-97).

Butschle has received several coach of the year honors, and was inducted into the Sto-Rox Athletic Hall of Fame in 2014.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.