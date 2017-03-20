Kiski Area hires Peterman, Albert as athletic director, football coach
With its athletic director and football coaching jobs lying vacant, Kiski Area hired both in one fell swoop Monday.
The district's school board voted to hire Penn Hills athletic director and football coach John Peterman as athletic director, replacing Dan O'Neil, and longtime Highlands coach Sam Albert as football coach, replacing Dave Heavner.
Peterman coached Penn Hills from 2011-16, leading the Indians to a 27-32 record and four WPIAL playoff appearances. He was hired as the district's athletic director in 2007.
Albert went 75-57 at Highlands from 2004-16, including eight postseason appearances and a berth in the 2008 WPIAL semifinals. Before that, he coached at Valley, Butler and Freeport and has a total record of 133-100-1 in 23 career seasons.
Kiski Area finished 4-6 in 2016, missing out on the Class 5A playoffs.
George Guido contributed to this story. Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.