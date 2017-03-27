Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Football

Baldwin's Cooley delivers inspired message

Ray Fisher | Monday, March 27, 2017, 7:42 p.m.
Members of the Baldwin football coaching staff pose with a cake presented to them by the Baldwin Football Parents Club at the 'Meet the Coach' night Monday, March 20, 2017, at Baldwin High School.
New Baldwin football coach Loran Cooley speaks to players and parents during a meet and greet Monday, March 20, 2017, in the meeting room at the high school.
New Baldwin football coach Loran Cooley (left) chats with Chris Schmitt and his son Justin Schmitt, 15, a Baldwin football player, during a meet and greet Monday, March 20, 2017, in a meeting room at the high school.
Baldwin football coach Loran Cooley

It was billed as “Meet the Coach Night” at Baldwin.

The Fighting Highlanders' new football coach, Loran Cooley, was the featured speaker; he delivered a dynamic, motivational message.

As well as a compelling, progressive persona.

“It's a new era; this is where I want to be,” said Cooley last week in a meeting room at the high school. “We're going to change the culture of Baldwin football. This coaching staff has over 150 years of football experience. We're going to get this thing changed around. We're going to work hard, play hard and have fun.

“We're going to create a family atmosphere. It's going to be a situation where the kids will be in good hands with me. We're going to generate here a winning attitude, and that includes in the classroom. Respect goes a long way, and we're going to have that. We're going to look good, I can promise you that.”

One aspect of the family atmosphere the 38-year-old Cooley wants to incorporate into the program is a healthy dose of parents' and community involvement.

“It's going to take a collective group for us to come together. I encourage parents to come to practice; come to all our practices,” he said. “Rome wasn't built overnight. It's going to take time to get (more) kids to come out.”

Cooley, a Pennsylvania state trooper and a former assistant coach at Gateway, Plum and Clairton, also is a big believer in a high school athlete being multi-faceted.

“I encourage kids to play other sports. I'm going to preach playing other sports,” he said. “We're going to support other teams (at Baldwin).”

There were 60-plus players on the Fighting Highlanders' roster at the start of last season, including 11 juniors and 17 sophomores.

“The older kids will be given an opportunity first, (but) no job is given to anybody,” Cooley said. “We create opportunities; the best 11 are going to play. One of the things I'm going to harp on is effort.

“I promise you we're going to put a good product on the field.”

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.

