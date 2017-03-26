High school notebook: Closing speed makes Norwin's Thrift a D-I prospect

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It has become evident in recent weeks that Jayvon Thrift could be the next great football player to come out of Norwin.

But even more impressive than Thrift's potential is the attention coaches are giving him at such a young age.

Thrift is only a sophomore but already has scholarship offers from Pitt and West Virginia.

So why him and why so early?

It appears because Thrift, who is 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds, has shown bursts of speed on defense that have wooed Division I coaches.

“I know that the coaches really like the physical play and the ability to strike that Jayvon demonstrates,” Norwin coach Dave Brozeski said. “He also has the ability to be versatile: good coverage skills both man and zone in the passing game, as well as his ability to play the run and be involved in our pressure packages.”

A first-team all-conference safety last season in the WPIAL's largest classification, Thrift had 59 tackles and an interception. He also is a dangerous returner on special teams.

Brozeski is not surprised to see Thrift getting attention and expects more offers to come.

“But I don't know if they will happen before or after his junior season,” Brozeski said. “I don't expect him to commit until he and his family feel comfortable with the team that would be the best fit for him. I am excited for the opportunities that Jayvon has, as well as the exposure his recruiting process brings to the Norwin football program. The future is bright for Jayvon Thrift.”

Pisula, Leighty package deal

The Southmoreland senior basketball duo of Tommy Pisula and Zak Leighty will join forces at Mt. Aloysius, a D-III program that competes in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference. The pair committed Friday. Pisula averaged 18.8 points this season and topped 1,000 for his career, and Leighty scored about 10 a game as the Scotties reached the WPIAL quarterfinals for the first time since 1987.

Miller time

Ligonier Valley senior basketball standout Olivia Miller was named South team MVP at the Optimist Indiana All-Star Game on Saturday at Indiana High School. Teammate and fellow senior Kacie Flickinger also played in the game.

Coy wins award

Penn-Trafford senior wrestler Cam Coy, who won his third PIAA championship earlier this month, was named Excela Health's “Athlete of the Season.” Coy, a Virginia recruit, is the No. 2-ranked wrestler in the country at 152 pounds by Intermat.

Recruiting notes

Mt. Pleasant football player Jake Newill had plenty of Presidents' Athletic Conference teams courting him, but the local college won out. Newill, a running back, chose St. Vincent. Newill (6-foot, 175 pounds) also considered Bethany, Geneva, Grove City and Thiel.

He was an all-conference running back and rushed for 524 yards and scored seven touchdowns as a senior. He also caught 15 passes for 276 yards.

Newill follows his quarterback, Johnny Yester, who committed to St. Vincent in February.

• Latrobe basketball standout Laura Graytok, who just completed her junior season and led Westmoreland County in scoring (22.5 ppg), received a scholarship offer from American. It is her second D-I offer; St. Francis (Pa.) is the other.

• Penn-Trafford junior John Gay IV was offered a chance to play football at Cornell. The Ivy League does not offer athletic scholarships but Cornell reached out to Gay (5-11, 185), who plays running back.

• Greensburg Central Catholic senior softball player Felicity Orndoff, a shortstop, is looking to play two sports at Geneva. In addition to softball, she also plans to play tennis.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com.