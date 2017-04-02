Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Football

Westmoreland high school notebook: Foothills Classic rosters due out Thursday
Bill Beckner Jr. | Sunday, April 2, 2017, 5:30 p.m.

Updated 13 hours ago

Aside from the East-West Game at Franklin Regional in 2014, all-star football has been missing from Westmoreland County. That will change this summer thanks to the revival of the Foothills Football Classic.

On Thursday night, organizers with the Westmoreland County Coaches' Association will reveal who is playing in the game. Rosters will be unveiled during an introductory event at Ferrante's Lakeview.

The Foothills game has not been played since 2008. This year's game will be 7 p.m. June 9 at Norwin.

Players will be selected from the 19 county schools that have football.

Coaches are Greg Botta of Franklin Regional for the South team and Valley's Muzzy Colosimo for the North.

Right on track

Many of the county's top track and field athletes will assemble Friday for an early-season test.

The 26th Hempfield Area Lady Spartan/15th Greater Latrobe Wildcat Invitational will be contested at Latrobe Memorial Stadium. The meet begins with field events at 1:30 p.m. Track preliminaries start at 2 p.m., with finals at 4.

Hempfield dominated the event last season, winning 11 individual events and two relays. Gabby Holmberg won the girls 200-meter dash and 300 hurdles, and Hayden Fox took home gold in the boys pole vault and javelin. The Spartans won the boys and girls team titles.

North Allegheny and Norwin finished second and third, respectively, in both team standings.

Nearing a record

Hempfield softball standout Morgan Ryan is known for her dominance in the pitching circle, but the Notre Dame recruit can swing the bat, too. Ryan needs one home run to tie Kasey Kolik for the most career homers in the program. Kolik hit 12 homers from 2010-14.

Ryan also needed nine RBIs coming into the season to tie Kolik's career mark of 72.

Football offers

Two area junior football standouts picked up Division-I scholarship offers this week.

Albany offered Jeannette's Robert Kennedy, and Robert Morris extended an offer to Penn-Trafford's Logan Hawkins.

Kennedy, a running back/defensive back, has three Division I options. Howard and St. Francis (Pa.) are the others.

Hawkins, a nose tackle/offensive tackle, also has an offer from Eastern Michigan.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.