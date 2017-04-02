Westmoreland high school notebook: Foothills Classic rosters due out Thursday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Aside from the East-West Game at Franklin Regional in 2014, all-star football has been missing from Westmoreland County. That will change this summer thanks to the revival of the Foothills Football Classic.

On Thursday night, organizers with the Westmoreland County Coaches' Association will reveal who is playing in the game. Rosters will be unveiled during an introductory event at Ferrante's Lakeview.

The Foothills game has not been played since 2008. This year's game will be 7 p.m. June 9 at Norwin.

Players will be selected from the 19 county schools that have football.

Coaches are Greg Botta of Franklin Regional for the South team and Valley's Muzzy Colosimo for the North.

Right on track

Many of the county's top track and field athletes will assemble Friday for an early-season test.

The 26th Hempfield Area Lady Spartan/15th Greater Latrobe Wildcat Invitational will be contested at Latrobe Memorial Stadium. The meet begins with field events at 1:30 p.m. Track preliminaries start at 2 p.m., with finals at 4.

Hempfield dominated the event last season, winning 11 individual events and two relays. Gabby Holmberg won the girls 200-meter dash and 300 hurdles, and Hayden Fox took home gold in the boys pole vault and javelin. The Spartans won the boys and girls team titles.

North Allegheny and Norwin finished second and third, respectively, in both team standings.

Nearing a record

Hempfield softball standout Morgan Ryan is known for her dominance in the pitching circle, but the Notre Dame recruit can swing the bat, too. Ryan needs one home run to tie Kasey Kolik for the most career homers in the program. Kolik hit 12 homers from 2010-14.

Ryan also needed nine RBIs coming into the season to tie Kolik's career mark of 72.

Football offers

Two area junior football standouts picked up Division-I scholarship offers this week.

Albany offered Jeannette's Robert Kennedy, and Robert Morris extended an offer to Penn-Trafford's Logan Hawkins.

Kennedy, a running back/defensive back, has three Division I options. Howard and St. Francis (Pa.) are the others.

Hawkins, a nose tackle/offensive tackle, also has an offer from Eastern Michigan.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.