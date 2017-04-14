High school notebook: WCCA plans 5th annual underclassmen showcase

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Westmoreland County Coaches Association Underclassmen Showcase turns five this year.

The popular football showcase that started in 2013 returns to Hempfield at 9 a.m. May 13. It features the county's top incoming sophomore and junior players, who will work out in front of college coaches.

Last year, coaches from more than 40 colleges, FCS to Division III, evaluated players in the 40-yard dash, shuttle runs and vertical jumps, weightlifting and drills.

The WCCA, whose year-round goal is to help local athletes get into colleges, plans to send showcase results to some larger schools such as Penn State and Pitt.

The showcase costs $50 per player. Interested players can call 412-491-1212 to register. Walk-ups also are welcome.

Three's Company

Latrobe's Austin Butler, Bryce Butler and Reed Fenton all played in the USA Basketball 3-on-3 championships last weekend in Colorado. Austin Butler, headed for Holy Cross to play college basketball, is done with AAU. But the postseason road trip was a fine consolation. The two-time Tribune-Review Player of the Year teamed with North Allegheny's Curtis Aiken, Curt Turner of Cambridge Springs, and Holden Lipke of Boardman, Ohio, to take second in the 18-U division.

Bryce Butler and Fenton reached the 16-U semifinals along with teammates Dan Petcash of Pine-Richland and Carson Ryan of Struthers, Ohio.

Abi way

Norwin senior Abi Gabauer, the Tribune-Review's Girls Basketball Player of the Year, was chosen to play in the PA Hoops all-star weekend last Saturday in Harrisburg. The West Virginia Wesleyan recruit scored 14 points for the PA West team in a 90-68 win over PA East.

She also will play in the Roundball Classic on April 28-29 at Geneva.

Strange days

First a walk-off balk and now a walk-off, hit-by-pitch? It happened Wednesday night at Latrobe when the Wildcats loaded the bases and Preston Boerio was hit just under his left arm to bring home the winning run in a 6-5 victory.

Earlier this season, Knoch clipped Derry, 3-2, on a balk with the bases loaded.

“I know (Derry coach) John Flickinger well as we have talked about (the balk),” Latrobe coach Matt Basciano said. “To win like this, it's kind of crazy.”

Latrobe ace Jared Kollar was impressed with the odd finish but said the Wildcats (7-1, 4-0 Section 3-5A) needed a close game.

“I like games like that,” he said. “You don't get a lot out of 10-running teams. It's like batting practice.”

Latrobe and Derry are scheduled to play each other in the last game of the season.

Road trip

Franklin Regional soccer player Sophia Hudson was selected to play for the Olympic Development Program Region 1 team that will travel to Italy this spring.

Yough clinic

Yough's softball team is sponsoring a unique clinic as part of “Yough Softball Day.” On April 22, Yough will host Latrobe at 11 a.m., followed by a junior varsity game at 12:30 p.m.

From around 2 p.m. to 6, Yough coaches will have a clinic for girls ages 5-14. Cost is $25 per player and youth coaches can attend free of charge.

Quotable

“Anyone who knows me knows how much I like to run the football. We're supposed to throw the ball 40 percent of the time. I am going to have to remember how to pass.”

— Current Valley and former Greensburg C.C. football coach Muzzy Colosimo on this summer's Foothills Football Classic. He will coach the Red Team.

Extra bases

Franklin Regional senior Simon Behr was added to the PSFCA East-West all-star game to be played 2 p.m. May 7 at Mansion Park Stadium in Altoona, replacing teammate Bennett Verona, who has a knee injury. Other Westmoreland County representatives in the game, on the West roster, include Norwin's Anthony DelleFemine and coach Roger Beitel of Ligonier Valley. ... Jeannette senior lineman Tremayne Briston, the Class A Eastern Conference Lineman of the Year last season, plans to walk on at IUP. ... In its first three games, the Greensburg Central Catholic baseball team outscored the opposition 46-1. ... Hempfield softball is averaging more than 11 runs.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com.