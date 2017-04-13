Coaching searches nearing completion at Springdale, Highlands

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

If he wanted, Ray Davis could call his search for a new football coach an international effort.

While sorting through resumes, the Springdale athletic director spoke with a West Coast applicant who said he was actively rock climbing in South America. Davis guessed the outdoors enthusiast found the job advertised online.

“I told him: ‘You'd better go. I don't want to keep you,” Davis said, laughing. “He said: ‘Yeah, it's a little dangerous here.' ”

The WPIAL has a handful of schools still seeking a football coach, a list that also includes Highlands, Moon, Beaver Falls, Penn Hills and Woodland Hills.

Springdale is working through the search process for the second time in three months after the Dynamos' initial choice, former Wilkinsburg coach Mike Fulmore, resigned within a week of the school board's vote in February.

Davis said Springdale's renewed hiring efforts started fresh with mostly a new field of applicants. The district plans to interview “four or five” candidates next week, he said, and submit a finalist for board approval in May.

“Everybody's anxious to get a coach in there, the kids and the community,” Davis said. “Going through it again is a little taxing.”

Springdale must replace former coach Dave Leasure, who resigned in November after five seasons with the Dynamos. The team went 31-22 under Leasure and reached the playoffs four times in five seasons.

The school board voted 6-3 on Feb. 13 to hire Fulmore at a salary of $6,435, but later he said the job wasn't a good fit and resigned. Springdale received around a dozen applications this time, Davis said, but many were from out-of-state candidates who weren't viable options.

“We really don't have any (teaching or administrative) positions available in the school,” Davis said.

Elsewhere, Highlands should have a new coach by the end of April, athletic director Chuck Debor said. The district received 14 applicants and interviewed five to replace Sam Albert, who left last month to coach Kiski Area.

“We're narrowing it down,” Debor said, “and hope to have somebody here (for the school board meeting) on the 24th.”

The latest WPIAL football opening was at Moon, where the school board accepted Brendan Hathaway's resignation Monday. Hathaway's teams went 9-19 in three seasons.

The Beaver Falls job opened in late March when Ryan Matsook resigned after 11 seasons. The Tigers won WPIAL and PIAA titles last season, and went 101-26 under Matsook.

Penn Hills football coach and athletic director John Peterman announced his resignation last month to become athletic director at Kiski Area.

George Novak, the only coach in Woodland Hills football history, retired after last season with a 306-139-3 career record and six WPIAL titles. He's one of only three WPIAL football coaches to reach the 300-win mark.

Also hiring a football coach since last season were Baldwin (Loren Cooley), Brownsville (Bill Maczko), Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (Patrick O'Shea), Chartiers Valley (Dan Knause), Connellsville (Marko Thomas), Ellwood City (Nick Hand), Greensburg Central Catholic (Aaron Smetanka), Knoch (Frank Whalen), Monessen (Mikey Blainefield), Mt. Pleasant (Jason Fazekas), Seneca Valley (Ron Butschle), Shady Side Academy (Chuck DiNardo) and Uniontown (Cedric Lloyd).

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.