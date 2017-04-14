Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Football

Penn Hills' Mathis benefits from 7-on-7 games

Andrew John | Friday, April 14, 2017, 11:20 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Since senior quarterback Cameron Tarrant will be graduating Penn Hills this spring, sophomore Hollis Mathis has already gotten a jump on sliding into the starting role.

Mathis was one of a number of top high school football standouts from the Pittsburgh region that got back to football activities during the spring. Mathis and several Penn Hills teammates have been working with the Evolve 2/10ths seven-on-seven program.

“Evolve has been real good to me. It has helped me with recruiting and to get my name out there. I have a lot of good coaches, and they know what they are talking about,” Mathis said. “I just wanted to play seven-on-seven with the best team because I would be going against some real good competition. I'm looking to learn a lot of new things.”

Mathis, who headlines the Indians' sophomore class at the seven-on-seven program, is joined by wide receiver Dante Cephas, Daequan Hardy, Terry Smith, as well as juniors Tim Smith, Darrell Mason and Julian Major, who has offers from Kentucky, Arkansas, Iowa State, Akron and Boston College.

In the early going, Mathis has seen the benefits of participating, learning to use his eyes to manipulate defenders to free up a receiver.

“It makes you think more than I'm just going to put you over here. It's more of a mental game. You have to be able to use your eyes and feet more as a quarterback,” Mathis said. “The wide receivers have to be absolutely perfect. The defensive backs have to be on (point) or the quarterback will be able to slice you up all game.”

Evolve held tryouts for close to 200 local players at the UPMC indoor facility on the South Side in late January.

Mathis and his sophomore teammates are on Evolve Green and have advanced to the semifinals in two tournaments. Several Penn Hills juniors are part of the Evolve Blue team.

Evolve Green lost in the semifinals to 412 Elite in Pylon 7-on-7 Pittsburgh tournament, which is a qualifier of the Pylon National Tournament, held at Cool Springs Complex in Bethel Park on April 1. The second semifinal loss, which was part of the IMG National Championship qualifier, came at the hands of CTC, a team from New York, in the East Coast Elite 7-on-7 tournament in Lancaster, on April 9.

Mathis and the rest of his Evolve Green teammates will look to improve their performance by making it to the championship of the next IMG qualifier — Next Level Greats Virginia Beach Invitational — on April 29. Evolve Green will advance to the national championship if the team reaches the championship in any of their remaining qualifying tournaments.

The IMG National Championship will take place June 16-18 in Bradenton, Fla., while the Pylon National Championship will take place June 24-25 in Dallas, Texas, at AT&T Stadium.

Mathis, who has been receiving help from Evolve's Dwayne Allen on making sure his name is getting on college coaches' radar, feels like he has grown up to take over the leadership responsibilities that come along with being a starting quarterback of Class 6A team.

“Last year, the one thing I knew I needed to improve on was my leadership skills,” he said. “I was able to get a whole year of learning how to be a leader from Cameron Tarrant. This year, we should be able to do some big things, especially with such a young team.”

Andrew John is freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.