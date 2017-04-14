Penn Hills' Mathis benefits from 7-on-7 games

Since senior quarterback Cameron Tarrant will be graduating Penn Hills this spring, sophomore Hollis Mathis has already gotten a jump on sliding into the starting role.

Mathis was one of a number of top high school football standouts from the Pittsburgh region that got back to football activities during the spring. Mathis and several Penn Hills teammates have been working with the Evolve 2/10ths seven-on-seven program.

“Evolve has been real good to me. It has helped me with recruiting and to get my name out there. I have a lot of good coaches, and they know what they are talking about,” Mathis said. “I just wanted to play seven-on-seven with the best team because I would be going against some real good competition. I'm looking to learn a lot of new things.”

Mathis, who headlines the Indians' sophomore class at the seven-on-seven program, is joined by wide receiver Dante Cephas, Daequan Hardy, Terry Smith, as well as juniors Tim Smith, Darrell Mason and Julian Major, who has offers from Kentucky, Arkansas, Iowa State, Akron and Boston College.

In the early going, Mathis has seen the benefits of participating, learning to use his eyes to manipulate defenders to free up a receiver.

“It makes you think more than I'm just going to put you over here. It's more of a mental game. You have to be able to use your eyes and feet more as a quarterback,” Mathis said. “The wide receivers have to be absolutely perfect. The defensive backs have to be on (point) or the quarterback will be able to slice you up all game.”

Evolve held tryouts for close to 200 local players at the UPMC indoor facility on the South Side in late January.

Mathis and his sophomore teammates are on Evolve Green and have advanced to the semifinals in two tournaments. Several Penn Hills juniors are part of the Evolve Blue team.

Evolve Green lost in the semifinals to 412 Elite in Pylon 7-on-7 Pittsburgh tournament, which is a qualifier of the Pylon National Tournament, held at Cool Springs Complex in Bethel Park on April 1. The second semifinal loss, which was part of the IMG National Championship qualifier, came at the hands of CTC, a team from New York, in the East Coast Elite 7-on-7 tournament in Lancaster, on April 9.

Mathis and the rest of his Evolve Green teammates will look to improve their performance by making it to the championship of the next IMG qualifier — Next Level Greats Virginia Beach Invitational — on April 29. Evolve Green will advance to the national championship if the team reaches the championship in any of their remaining qualifying tournaments.

The IMG National Championship will take place June 16-18 in Bradenton, Fla., while the Pylon National Championship will take place June 24-25 in Dallas, Texas, at AT&T Stadium.

Mathis, who has been receiving help from Evolve's Dwayne Allen on making sure his name is getting on college coaches' radar, feels like he has grown up to take over the leadership responsibilities that come along with being a starting quarterback of Class 6A team.

“Last year, the one thing I knew I needed to improve on was my leadership skills,” he said. “I was able to get a whole year of learning how to be a leader from Cameron Tarrant. This year, we should be able to do some big things, especially with such a young team.”

