TJ football coach Cherpak to join Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame

Bill Cherpak is most comfortable on the football field.

Or, maybe, it's in the Jaguars' film room tucked in the corner of TJ Stadium.

But whether as a player or coach, his actions have spoken volumes.

And it hasn't gone unnoticed.

Cherpak, 49, has been selected for induction into the Robert “Tick” Cloherty/Western Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame.

The induction dinner will be held May 6 at the Pittsburgh Sheraton Station Square.

“It's nice and it's an honor, but I'm not really into that kind of stuff,” Cherpak said. “Football is such a team sport that individual honors aren't my thing. It takes everyone from coaches and players working together to be successful. It's maybe something to look back on when I'm retired.”

Cherpak has been coach of the Thomas Jefferson football program for 22 years. He is the mastermind behind the term “football powerhouse” being tagged in and around Jaguar Country.

Cherpak won four WPIAL titles (2004, 2006-08) in five years, along with three state championships (2004, 2007-08), and added two more WPIAL crowns in 2015 and 2016.

His career coaching record at Thomas Jefferson is 236-42, a .849 winning percentage.

Cherpak's right-hand man throughout his coaching career at TJ has been assistant Frank Brettschneider.

“(Cherpak's) grown immensely into one of the finest coaches in the WPIAL,” said Brettschneider, the Jaguars' offensive coordinator. “I always knew he was the right man for the job. He has evolved as a coach, and the program has evolved with him. It has been spectacular. He has really been an inspiration to the players, both past and present.

“What Cherp has done is set the expectations for the program. He doesn't have to sit down and define them. The players know what the expectations are before they get into the program. If you think of how many kids have gone through the program; he has helped so many with college decisions and career decisions.”

Cherpak posted a 96-25 record in his first 10 years at TJ, punctuated by WPIAL and PIAA championships in 2004. He then compiled a 117-14 record over the next 10 years, including a perfect 16-0 mark in 2007.

Cherpak has won 19 conference championships — including 15 in the new millennium — since he took over in 1995.

He has 14 10-win seasons, eight one-loss seasons and one undefeated season on his coaching resume.

Also the school's athletic director, Cherpak served as an assistant coach at TJ from 1990-93, and at Woodland Hills in 1994.

He has developed a basic coaching philosophy over the years.

“It's probably to put the kids in the best position to succeed. You gotta work with what you have,” he said. “I think our defense has been pretty good over the years.”

Jaguar Stadium is the house Cherpak built

• Under Cherpak's reign, Thomas Jefferson reeled off 58 consecutive home wins, a streak dating from Oct. 8, 2004 to Oct. 31, 2014; has won or shared 10 conference titles in the past 11 years; and has won 15 conference crowns in the past 16 seasons.

• The Jaguars have qualified for the WPIAL playoffs 22 consecutive years, tied with Class AA Aliquippa for the longest active playoff streak.

• They have advanced to the WPIAL semifinal round 18 times in the past 19 seasons, and finished with a 12-1 overall record in 2016.

• The Jaguars also have posted four undefeated regular seasons in the past five years, and 11 in school history.

• And TJ has won 82 of its past 85 conference games dating back to 2005, and 104 of 108 conference games since 2001.

Cherpak has been named conference coach of the year numerous times, and was honored as AP Pennsylvania Class AAA coach of the year in 2004.

He also was the ESPN RISE Eastern Division coach of the year in 2008.

Recently, Cherpak was named as the Pittsburgh Steelers' nominee for the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year award.

He was nominated for “his character and integrity, leadership and dedication to the community, commitment to player health and safety, and on-field success.”

Cherpak and 31 other coaches were invited and recognized during the NFL's week-long celebration of football at the 2017 Pro Bowl in Orlando.

“Through all of this, he's been very modest,” Brettschneider said. “The WPIAL knows (Cherpak) as a very fair coach, a very professional coach and he embraces those relationships. He's confident, but he's not arrogant.

“I coached him at Steel Valley, and I'm just so proud to be part of the program with him. I'm proud of what he's done as a coach, what he's done at TJ and what he's done for the whole community.”

TJ's all-time wins leader

Cherpak supplanted another TJ coaching legend, Bap Manzini, as the Jaguars' all-time winningest football coach in 2006 during his 12th season at the helm.

Manzini generated a 119-36 record with the Jaguars from 1965-80 and ended his 16-year coaching career at Thomas Jefferson with the school's first WPIAL football championship in 1980.

“The success (Manzini) had here was almost unappreciated,” Cherpak said. “He coached at a time when (football) wasn't as high-profiled. He kind of set a benchmark and established the program.”

Cherpak excelled as an offensive lineman at Steel Valley and Pitt.

He mentioned several people as having the most influence on his football career.

“It was the coaches who coached me as a player — George Novak, Jack Garrity and Frank Brettschneider, and Joe Moore in college,” he said.

Cherpak was a three-year starter as an offensive lineman at Pitt; his college career ended because of injury.

As a coach, he pays special attention to the performance of his offensive linemen.

“I always pay special attention to the offensive line. That is what makes your team,” Cherpak said. “If you can control the line of scrimmage, you have a great chance of being successful.

“Frank Brettschneider, Pat Oster and Chris Drager coach our offensive line and tight ends. They do an excellent job.”

Thomas Jefferson is a two-time defending WPIAL champion. The Jaguars defeated Central Valley, 20-7, and New Castle, 42-0, in the past two WPIAL championship games.

They will vie for a third consecutive WPIAL title with a (newly inducted) hall-of fame head coach.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.