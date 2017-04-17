Players share respect for TJ coach Cherpak

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Thomas Jefferson football team has captured two consecutive WPIAL titles, and has won 23 of its past 25 games.

The Jaguars outscored the opposition by a 592-89 margin in 2016, including a 419-42 margin in conference play. TJ averaged 45.5 points offensively and 6.8 defensively.

Over the past three seasons, the 2016 senior team members have helped generate a 34-5 overall record, a 25-2 regular-season mark and a 23-2 conference slate.

The seniors were instrumental in the team winning the past two WPIAL championships.

Some are outspoken; some are more reserved.

But all share the same quality; they have been taught and guided by coach Bill Cherpak and his staff.

Cherpak will be inducted into the Robert “Tick” Cloherty/Western Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame in May.

Bobby Kelley was a senior quarterback and team leader on the 2016 championship squad. He passed for 1,735 yards and 34 touchdowns, completing 83 of 156 attempts.

Kelley threw for 2,385 yards and 43 touchdowns with eight interceptions over the past two years, hitting on 133 of 249 attempts.

“Over the past four years, it became very clear to me how coach Cherpak built the dynasty that he did,” Kelley said. “Cherp dedicates his life to Thomas Jefferson High School football and the players that come through the program. He spends countless hours in the film room with the other coaches, and with us on the field and in the weight room.

“Having him as my coach for four years helped me improve as a player and also as a person because he teaches his players what it takes to be successful in all aspects.”

Another team leader last season was Zane Zandier, a senior wide receiver/defensive back who was an all-conference, All-WPIAL and all-state selection.

Zandier finished with a team-leading 44 receptions for 900 yards and 19 touchdowns last season. He averaged 20.5 yards per catch. Over the past two years, he has caught 70 passes for 1,327 yards and 20 touchdowns.

He was named the Big Nine Conference offensive player of the year in 2016.

“Cherp has been a great role model in football and life for me,” Zandier said. “Over my four years being coached by him, I've learned how to work for everything I've earned in football and in life. His system is the reason I became the player I am today.

“The dedication he has to the game and to the team is like no other. Whether it was watching film, drawing a defensive scheme, or making the playbook, he was always doing something to make the team better in every way possible. He's undoubtedly the reason the program has been so successful.”

Zandier, and senior receivers/defensive backs Nick Freiwald and Jonathan Muehlbauer made up the Jaguars' secondary last season, and were catalysts on defense.

“Cherp has taught me many things in regards to football and life,” Freiwald said. “He makes sure all of his players learn to be physically and mentally tough through his intense workouts and coaching style.

“Winning is the most important thing for him, which is why we work so hard and have had success. He created a state of mind that makes us want to be successful in life and football. It was a great experience playing for such a well-respected coach.”

Muehlbauer also had 24 receptions for 578 yards and 10 scores in 2016, good for a team-leading 24.1 yards-per-catch average, and caught 56 passes for 1,181 yards and 15 touchdowns over the past two seasons.

“He makes decent players into great players,” Muehlbauer said of Cherpak. “He made me the best I could possibly be. He gives us the mental and physical toughness to win championships.”

As a player, Cherpak excelled as an offensive lineman at Steel Valley and Pitt. As a coach, Cherpak heeds special attention to the performance of his offensive linemen.

TJ amassed more than 5,000 yards in total offense last year, including 3,331 yards on the ground, mainly behind the blocking of tackles Devin Danielson, a junior, and A.J. Putignano, a senior; Jimbo Nassida and Dustin Lanning, both senior guards; and sophomore center Dom Serapiglia.

Putignano, who started at the right tackle position for the Jaguars, talked about his head coach.

“He's a legend in the community,” Putignano said. “As a youth football player, you wait until the day you're finally old enough to play for him and continue the legacy that he has built.

“The amount of time and effort he puts into the season and preparing us not only for football but for life is unbelievable. He has prepared me and my teammates in so many ways for the next chapters in our life.”

Nassida started at left guard. He offered the following:

“He commits to his players and expects us to hold ourselves to a high standard,” Nassida said. “As intense as it is, he makes it enjoyable in any way possible while taking it serious enough to win championships. When we play, we play to win not only for ourselves but for Cherp and the rest of the coaches because of the amount of time they put into it.

“That mentality is passed down from class to class. But most important, when he shows you he has confidence in you, you don't want to let him down, or the team, or yourself.”

Lanning, who started at right guard, provided his thoughts about Cherpak

“He is a great coach. He wouldn't let any of us quit, and showed that we can all play to our fullest ability every week. He and his coaching staff come up with a good game plan and put countless hours into practice and watching film. His summer program is also second to none, helping us put in work for the season.”

Thomas Jefferson's offensive linemen were complemented by senior Jake Giegerich and junior Noah Palmer at the tight end position last season.

“Cherp not only teaches us how to play football, but mentors us to succeed later in life,” Palmer said. “He stresses that everything should be done at 110 percent with no excuses. Cherp has had a great impact on my high school career, pushing me to make me be the best I can be. He has had a huge role on how much I have matured since my freshman year. Right now, he is showing me the way on how to be a leader for my senior season next year.”

Giegerich added: “Cherp's a real intense coach who loves to win and teaches his team that you should do whatever it takes to win and hate losing.”

Somewhere between the lines of his players' heart-felt sentiments lies the Cherpak coaching legend.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.