Knause set to lead Chartiers Valley football team as new head coach

When Dan Knause resigned after four seasons as Cornell's football coach — the last of which saw the Raiders go 7-3, their best mark in some time — he did so with the intent of spending more time with his growing family. That was June 2011, and Knause's kids were 8, 6 and 4 years old.

It turned out he didn't get much of a break. That summer, he got a call from Carnegie Mellon about joining Rich Lackner's staff as linebackers coach.

After discussing it with his wife, he took the job. He was able to have the best of both worlds: coaching football without having the responsibilities and time constraints of running an entire program. There still was plenty of time for family.

He spent four years at CMU then spent the past two at Montour as defensive coordinator.

When the Chartiers Valley coaching position opened, Knause, a 1996 CV grad, jumped at the chance to apply. Knause got the job, met with his players for the first time April 6 then went right into conditioning the following week.

Knause said he enjoyed his hiatus from being a head coach, but the itch to get back to it was too great.

“It's been six years, and I missed the process of running a program,” said Knause, who replaced Niel Loebig, who resigned after three seasons.

At Cornell, his only other job as a head coach, Knause built the Raiders slowly. After three two-win seasons, the team broke through in 2010 — Knause's final season — and earned a spot in the WPIAL playoffs.

Chartiers Valley faces a similar climb. The Colts haven't won more than four games in any of the past five seasons.

Knause isn't going in with any grandiose plans. His aim is to start from ground zero.

“I honestly believe it's just teaching the players to be daily competitors,” he said. “I truly believe in the mindset of attacking each day. There's nothing magical I'm going to say or do.”

Knause still is getting to know his players. He has been having one-on-one meetings with them as the offseason conditioning program has permitted.

He understands it will take some time for the players to adapt to his expectations and for him to know what his players are capable of doing.

“The one thing I told the players is I don't expect them to like me in a day or a week,” he said. “We're going to build respect in what we do together.”

Leaving Cornell was a difficult decision, especially when the program was just starting to trend upward. Knause said he is “proud” of what the team accomplished, and he remains in touch with many of the players he coached there.

But it was the right decision at the time, and now, as he gets back into the world of head coaching, he will take the lessons he learned and apply them to what he hopes will be a successful tenure at Chartiers Valley.

“One of the things I learned was definitely enjoying the process more,” he said. “Don't get caught up in the external things. Control what you can control.

“It can be a stressful occupation. You need to have separation between football and family. You have to keep perspective. That's the focal point for me the second time around. You have to find that balance.”

