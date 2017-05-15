Q&A with Thomas Jefferson's Serapiglia

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Dom Serapiglia is a two-year starter on the Thomas Jefferson offensive line.

Serapiglia, a 6-foot-2, 260-pound sophomore, earned a starting berth as the Jaguars' long-snapping specialist in 2015.

He started at the center position in 2016, to go along with his long-snapping duties.

The Jaguars captured WPIAL championships at Heinz Field in both seasons.

Serapiglia, 16, recently attended one of his favorite offseason events — the Rubio Long Snapping Camp held in Pennington, N.J.

He competed with approximately 40 participants from New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, Connecticut, New York and Delaware. Snappers gathered at Hopewell Valley Central High School in Pennington to learn from the best and get the most exposure possible to college coaches.

Serapiglia was declared a “standout participant” at this year's camp.

“Dominic Serapiglia continues to improve every time I see him,” camp instructor Chris Rubio said. “His form for his size is incredible, and his consistency is directly correlated to it. He is a great kid who is unrattled by any situation you put him in. Speed will continue to develop, and he will start to become dominant.”

Serapiglia also recently was invited to the Football University Top Gun Specialists Showcase to be held July 7-8 in Rock Hill, S.C.

“Dom is very dedicated and committed to being the best long snapper he can be,” Thomas Jefferson coach Bill Cherpak said. “He travels around the country to camps to compete and sharpen his skills. It has also helped him make great improvements overall as a lineman.

“Long snapping is a skill that not many kids can master. They are usually only noticed when they screw up with a bad snap. A good long snapper is a huge asset to any team.”

In the past two years, more than 260 snappers at Rubio camps have gone on to college careers.

The Top Gun Specialists Showcase, meanwhile, is the only place where high school kickers, punters and long snappers have the opportunity to land an invitation to the U.S. Army All-American Bowl and the Football University Freshman All-American Bowl.

Following a session in the TJ weight room, Serapiglia took time last week to participate in a brief Q&A session:

What led you to becoming a long snapper, and when did you first try it?

In middle school, I was the center and we were going over the punt team (duties), so I tried it and I really liked it. That was the first time I ever tried long snapping, and we started looking more in-depth into long snapping, and we found the Rubio Long Snapping camps.

I had taught myself to snap up to that point, but finding Rubio really helped me get better at long snapping and advance my skill level.

How many years have you attended the Rubio long snapping camp?

I've been going to Rubio camps for four years. I love going to his camps, and I've learned a lot of new form and technique at his camps. I've trained with some of the best long snappers in the country, and all that great talent makes me want to compete to be the best long snapper I can be and be the best in the country.

Who is the toughest player you have faced in your two years of varsity football?

The best player I've played against would be Dominick Cavotto from Erie Cathedral Prep (in the PIAA playoffs). Dominick is a great player. He is a big, tall lineman that had double-digit Division I offers, and he is committed to Air Force. He was big, fast and explosive off the ball every play, and I loved playing against that high-caliber talent that's about to go to the next level.

What is the early outlook for the Thomas Jefferson football team for next season?

I think we are a very good team all-around. Our expectations are the same every year, and that is to win the conference and the WPIAL, then make it to Hershey and win the state championship. I think we can accomplish all those goals. We have a great team and coaching staff that loves to compete on every down.

Do you anticipate seeing additional playing time next season to go along with your offensive line/long-snapping duties?

I will be more involved on defense. A lot of our starters last year were seniors, and with our defensive tackle leaving we are going to need a new defensive tackle along side of Devin (Danielson), and I'm trying to step up and be a three-way player.

I really enjoy playing for TJ because we have great tradition, and I'm surrounded by a great team with a great coaching staff that is focused on helping every kid be the best player possible.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.